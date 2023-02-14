Tunbosun Ogundare

Teachers in Lagos State particularly at the secondary school level have been urged to invest in themselves through self-sponsored studies and training programmes rather than to rely solely on the government for the same at all times.

Chairman of the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mrs Victoria Peregrino, advised a capacity building workshop organised by the commission for public secondary school teachers in Lagos State, recently.

According to her, it is advisable for teachers to always seek new knowledge and skills that will help them to perform optimally in class and other legitimate endeavours and also keep them in pace with global best practices on the job.

She said that is why they must invest reasonably in themselves and not always wait until government send them for training.

Speaking on the theme of the programme, “Digital literacy for public secondary school teachers in Lagos State,” Peregrino, in a statement made available by the head of public affairs of the commission, Mr Kayode Sutton, said teachers must not only be proactive and take advantage of numerous online training opportunities to hone their skills but must also keep themselves abreast of emerging trends in the teaching profession.

According to her, any individual who can effectively make use of digital devices, particularly mobile phones should be able to effectively use the Zoom platform for online training.

She said the current state government had committed so many resources to the training and retraining of teachers across levels for them to continue to impact meaningfully into the lives of their students and society by extension.

She said that is one of the approaches that has been helping the state to produce well-rounded learners across levels of education in the state.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the commission, Mrs Olubusola Abidakun, charged the teachers as leaders and administrators to always employ leadership styles that could give room for teamwork and collaboration as well as information and knowledge sharing within and outside their spheres of operations.

She said doing so would have better results for both learners and their teachers.





