Taiwo Amodu

A pro-democracy group, Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative, has expressed concern over alleged disrespect for Court pronouncements by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi who addressed newsmen who accused the EFCC Chairman of abuse of his powers urged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and the Department of State Service to wade in and compel the EFCC Chairman to obey court orders before he finally collapsed the image and integrity of the Buhahri’s administration.

He said:” It is a sad moment in the history of Nigeria that those saddled with the responsibility of protecting the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are the ones abusing it.

As Nigerians, we believed that the youths in leadership positions should be more proactive, coordinated and humane in discharging their duties while protecting the integrity and image of President Muhammadu Buhari, especially in the areas of anti-corruption, human rights and democratic governance.

“With the appointment of Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Nigerians expected a paradigm shift in the operational areas of the commission which we anticipated a radical improvement in terms of service delivery to earn the confidence of Nigerians, but the reverse is the case.

“Here is a vibrant young man who has been committed to prison on two different occasions regarding his abuse of court order. His reign has seen the worst relationship between the EFCC and the judiciary, an arm supposedly used to convict financial offenders by the same commission.

“We are further worried when in recent times, Mr Bawa was committed for contempt by several courts of competent jurisdiction on the account of his willful abuse of Court Orders, but he continues to go about enjoying the protection of the establishment against the rule of law.

This act is against the workings of Buhari’s administrative policy of the rule of law.

“Recently, a Lokoja High Court convicted and ordered his arrest and committal to Kuje Correctional Center until he purged himself of the contempt, nevertheless he proceeded to harass, investigate and prosecute those who secured these rightful orders.

The EFCC Chairman even expanded his persecution to other individuals who have ever done lawful business with the Kogi State government without fault.

“Under Bawa’s watch, the United States of America issues a report which indicted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for chasing Yahoo Boys and abandoning the real financial crime offenders to enjoy their loot. The commission has become the opposite of President Buhahri’s principle of a strong institutional government.





“We, therefore call on the Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Service to wade in and compel the EFCC Chairman to obey court orders before he finally collapsed the image and integrity of the Buhari administration.

“At this eve of transition, we are ready to protect Mr President’s image and preserve his legacy. We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Mr Bawa to order by not allowing him to live above the constitution, but to obey it.

“We make bold to say that, if Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa fails to obey the various court’s orders including the ones that committed him to Kuje correctional centre within 72 hours, we shall mobilize in thousands to the street, to press home our demands, because Nigeria is not the Banana Republic where there is no law and order.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE