Niger CP receives newly elected PDP executives on courtesy visit

The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, on Thursday, received the newly elected executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Niger State Chapter, at the Command Headquarters, Dutsen-Kura, Minna.

The delegation was led by the State PDP Chairman, Hon. Aliyu Mohammed Halidu. In his remarks, Halidu thanked the Commissioner for the reception and explained that the visit was to officially introduce himself and other executives, as well as strengthen relations with the Command.

He also commended the Police for their role during the party’s elections, noting that prompt deployment and proactive measures helped ensure a smooth process.

In his response, CP Elleman congratulated Halidu on his emergence as State Chairman and expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the elections. He welcomed the visit and assured that the Police would remain non-partisan while providing a secure environment for all political parties to operate.

The CP further stated that the Police would continue to carry out its duties in line with professional standards and ethics. He thanked the PDP executives once again for the visit and wished them success in their tenure.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

