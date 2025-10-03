NDDC holds retreat to strengthen legal directorate

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has begun a four-day annual retreat aimed at strengthening the capacity of its Directorate of Legal Services for better service delivery.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Lagos, the Director of Legal Services, NDDC, Victor Arenyeka, said: “Work-focused retreats such as this are designed to provide a deliberate pause from our daily demands, allowing us reflect on the purpose of our roles, our contributions to the organisation, and the shared vision that binds us together.



“It is during moments like this that we step away from the intense pressure of work, recharge in a stress-free environment and reignite our passion for service. These days of reflection and relaxation serve as a form of renewal, mentally preparing us to return to our duties re-energised, focused and committed to giving our very best.”

He explained that this year’s theme, ‘Innovative Strategies for Excellent Legal Service Delivery and Conflict Resolution’, reflects the Directorate’s responsibility to adopt new approaches for effective legal work and dispute resolution in a changing environment.

Arenyeka noted: “The Legal Directorate remains a pivotal spectrum within the NDDC and will continue to play a critical role for years to come. As the custodian of the Commission’s legal and regulatory framework, the Legal Directorate serves as a tool in advancing NDDC’s mission, from ensuring contractual integrity and regulatory compliance to fostering harmonious conflict resolutions.

“To achieve this, it is imperative that we work in synergy by adhering strictly to established processes, maintaining transparency in all dealings, and promptly seeking legal guidance when required.

As public officers we must recognise that embracing new strategies is not optional but essential. In so doing, we collectively strengthen the integrity of our operations and uphold the values of accountability and excellence that define the NDDC’s mission.”

In his keynote address, Dr. Babatunde Ajibade, SAN, recommended arbitration as one of the approaches the Directorate could adopt.

He said: “There is a general acknowledgement that in commercial matters arbitration is a viable alternative to litigation. This is more so given the congestion and delay that is experienced in many of our courts.

That aside, arbitration has a few other advantages over litigation. It affords the parties the opportunity to discuss and agree in advance of any dispute arising, the manner in which the dispute will be resolved, the qualifications and possibly the identity of the person or persons who will be entrusted with resolving the dispute.”

