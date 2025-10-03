Construction of Hilton Hotel begins in Asaba

The construction of a Hilton Hotel project has commenced in Asaba, Delta State.

Inspecting the project on Friday, the state governor, Rt. Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to creating a thriving investment climate in the state.

The governor, who was conducted round the site by the hotel’s proprietor, Chief Joseph Ukeji, Chairman of J.I. Ejison Group, alongside the project’s Technical Manager, Mr Daniel Marais, expressed satisfaction with the pace and standard of work.

He noted that the presence of an international brand like Hilton in Asaba was a strong vote of confidence in Delta’s investment potential.

“When the owner of this hotel approached me and said he was bringing a five-star hotel to Asaba, I asked what brand. He said Hilton. I said, ‘Ah, Hilton?’ That means something big is coming,” the governor said.

He explained that the state government had provided access roads to support the project, adding that such infrastructure investments are essential in attracting and sustaining business ventures.

According to him, Delta State has consistently proven to offer attractive returns on investments.

Oborevwori said: “If someone can come from across the Niger and invest billions here, it means there is value. There is nobody who has come to invest in Delta State who hasn’t seen a return on investment. If that wasn’t the case, they wouldn’t be here.”

The governor said the project is expected to be completed in nine months, but based on the progress observed, it could be ready earlier. “From what I have seen today, if they put in more effort, in six or seven months this hotel can be ready. And I will be here to inaugurate it,” he assured.

He attributed the increasing flow of investments into the state to the prevailing peace and security, stressing that stability is a key driver of economic development.

He said, “If there’s no peace in Delta, there will be no investment. People are moving here from Lagos to invest. Many from across the Niger own property here because Asaba is safe.”

The governor also used the opportunity to highlight other ongoing infrastructural projects across the state, noting that the government’s development agenda is in full motion.

He announced that the groundbreaking for the Ugbolu/Okpanam Road project will take place next week, while the first phase of the Oko Road has been completed and will soon be inaugurated, with the second phase set to begin.

Similarly, the Nnebisi Road to Abraka junction project has been awarded, with the contractor already mobilised to the site. He added that additional drainage infrastructure would be installed from the Abraka axis to ensure proper road resurfacing during the dry season.

Governor Oborevwori further mentioned major projects in other parts of the state, including the Uromi Junction flyover in Agbor and the Otovwodo flyover in Ughelli, affirming that more developments are in the pipeline.

“This government is about more,” he said. “With our ‘Renewed Hope for More’ agenda, we are committed to doing much more for Delta State.”

The governor was accompanied by the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, whom he said he had earlier briefed about the Hilton project. Together, they inspected the site to reaffirm government support for private sector-led growth.

As the Hilton Hotel project progresses, it stands as a symbol of the state’s growing appeal to investors and its strategic positioning as a rising hub for tourism, hospitality, and commerce in Nigeria.

