Niger Assembly threatens to sanction commissioner over collapsed Minna-Bida bridge  

Members of the Niger State House of Assembly, have threatened to pass a vote of no confidence on the State Commissioner of Works and Infrastructures, if rehabilitation was not carried out on the bad portions of the Minna-Bida highways within the next 48 hours, starting from Tuesday, September 4th 2022.

The State Legislators reached the resolution after exhaustive deliberations on the motion moved by Hon. Mohammed Alhaji Haruna, under the matters of urgent public importance rule of the House, called on the state government to expedite action on fixing the bad portions of the Minna/Bida road.

This was apparently following the collapse of a bridge around the Sabongida community in Gboko Local Government Areas of the state, thereby making the road unmotorable and causing serious gridlock on the road for motorists and commuters alike in the last couple of days.

The Law Makers took turns to narrate their bitter experiences passing through the 84- kilometre road.

The mover of the motion said he had to disguise himself very well, while passing through the road over the weekend, to avoid being attacked by the stranded commuters, as he could see frustrations and displeasures visibly noticed on their faces.

He expressed dissatisfaction on why the issue of that road still lingers on despite the fact that not less than three motions have been moved in the past and the House had passed resolutions on the way forward.

In a related development, the member representing the Mokwa constituency, Hon. Abdullahi Shaba Gbara described the inability of the state government to fix the road as “shameful”, adding that “the importance of that road could not be overemphasized as he admonished the executive arm of government to wake up to her constitutional responsibility before the people turn against them.





After exhaustive deliberations, the House however resolved that the state government should be urged to fix the bad portions on the road with immediate effect.

The House also resolved that the Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development should be directed to commence fixing the road within the next 48 hours or else, the House would be compelled to pass a vote of no confidence on him.