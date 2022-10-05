Bauchi Speaker felicitates Gov Bala Mohammad on 64th birthday 

Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman has felicitated the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammad on the occasion of his 64th birthday.

The Speaker described the Governor as “a mentor, partner and workaholic public servant who works round the clock for the service of God and the humanity”.

He also stated that the purposefulness and commitment of Governor Bala Muhammad in the service of Bauchi State have brought unprecedented developments at a time when the economy of the entire Country is dwindling.

According to him, with the support, understanding and synergy of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Governor Bala’s administration has kept on its promise of setting the pace of quality leadership, infrastructural revolution and economic growth in the State.

According to him, “One good turn indeed deserves another, the good people of Bauchi State are obviously so determined to pay back to you in the ballot boxes next year by massively voting you for the second term so that the massive transformation and economic prosperity in the State will continue”.

The Speaker assured that “Bauchi State House of Assembly under my leadership will continue to support you and your administration for the overall interest of our constituents and the entire State.”.

He then prayed to Almighty Allah to keep the Governor in sound health, strength and wisdom to continue making positive impacts on the State, the Country and humanity as contained in a statement by Abdul Ahmad Burra, Spokesperson to the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly.