ASUSS visits orphanage, donates items to mark teacher’s day in Bayelsa

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Bayelsa State chapter, on Tuesday, kicked off its activities to mark 2022 World Teacher’s Day with a visit to Daisy’s Home for Special Children Foundation located in Igbogene community, Yenagoa local government area of the state.

The union of secondary school teachers led by its chairman, Comrade Pedro Igbudu, delivered items, including food, toiletries, diapers and detergents to the management team of Daisy’s Home for Special Children.

Speaking with journalists after the donations, Igbudu said it has always been the desire of teachers across the world to improve the lives of children and identify with the less privileged academically, materially and psychologically.

He said “as part of our activities to mark the 2022 World Teacher’s Day, we are here to give assistance to the needy. People out there are privileged and these children are not. We work as civil servants and are paid salaries monthly. And this government has done so well by paying us our salaries promptly.

“So we have decided to take a little out of what we are being paid to buy little items and bless the children. We have come to play and dine with them, and give them the hope that they can also make it in life, no matter the situation they find themselves.”

While giving her remark, Biriyai Ofieafate, the ASUSS women commission chairman said that as a woman, she is touched by the condition of the children, adding that “as part of our activities to mark the 2022 World Teacher’s Day, the visits are intended to serve as means to encourage other Bayelsans to spread love and care and make life easier for children in the state.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the orphanage, one of the children, Miss Peace thanked ASUSS and prayed that God should grant all their heart desires and prosper them to do more for other children that need assistance, care and love.