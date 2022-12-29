Niger Assembly passes 2023 budget with additional N5bn

Niger State House of Assembly has passed the state’s 2023 Appropriation Bill of over N243 billion against over N238 billion earlier presented by the State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.

This followed the report of the House committee on Appropriation presented by the Committee chairnan and member representing Wushishi Constituency,Hon. Muhammed Bashir Lokogoma.

He said the budget was very important and essential for the take-off of a new financial year, stressing, that “with the passage, Niger State was okay to run government in 2023 with additional N5 billion into the budget as presented”.

The approved capital expenditure stood at over one hundred and fifty two billion naira( N152billion) while the recurrent expenditure is over ninety one billion naira( N91billion).

The committee chairman noted that the current budget structure is complicated and has made it difficult to trace a particular capital allocation for scrutiny.

The house thereby unanimously urged the executive arm to ensure that budget is laid before the legislature at least three months before the end of the year for proper scrutiny.

End