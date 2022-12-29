Oyo CJ launches Administration of Criminal Justice Rules 2022

“To ensure efficiency and speed in the management of criminal trials and dispensation of justice, protection of the society from crime and protection of the rights and interests of the suspect…”

The Chief Judge of Oyo, Justice Munta Ladipo Abimbola, on Thursday, officially launched the Administration of Criminal Justice Rules 2022 for use in criminal proceedings in all courts within the jurisdiction of Oyo State judiciary except in Court Martial proceedings.

Justice Abimbola made the law in exercise of the powers conferred on him by the provisions of Section 274 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 and Section 478 of the Oyo State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2016 and all other powers enabling him as the Chief Judge of the State.

The rules which were scheduled to take effect from November 1, 2022, were set out to aid the implementation of the Oyo State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2016, in line with its objectives and purpose of ensuring fair, effective and efficient dispensation of criminal justice.

Speaking while making a pronouncement enforcing the law in the state at the mini-conference room of the High Court Complex, Justice Abimbola stated that the main objective of the law is to ensure strict compliance with the Oyo State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2016.

“To ensure efficiency and speed in the management of criminal trials and dispensation of justice, protection of the society from crime and protection of the rights and interests of the suspect, the defendant and the victim and to ensure active participation of all parties to focus on matters that are genuinely in issue for trial thereby reducing delays and expenses at trials,” the CJ explained.

The Administration of Criminal Justice Rules 2022 make provisions that cover guidelines for arrest, bail and remand, disclosure, arraignment, case management, virtual hearing procedures, trial in absentia, transfer of cases, stay of proceedings, witnesses, attitude of counsel and court, costs, wasted costs and third party costs, notices, sentencing and community service among other jurisprudence issues.

To hasten Justice dispensation, the Administration of Criminal Justice Rules 2022 also provides that the Chief Judge shall assign cases within five working days of initiating process, the court will serve notices of trial within 10 working days while in all courts, except court directs otherwise, a charge sheet shall be served on the defendant within seven days.