NHRC makes case for reforms in correctional centres

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr Tony Ojukwu, SAN, has said the current state of correctional centres in the country calls for urgent reforms.

Ojukwu stated that the correctional centres are overcrowded, under-resourced, and lack basic sanitation and healthcare, which, he said, reflects a failure of infrastructure, justice, and humanity.

A statement by the Director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkages of the NHRC, Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, said Ojukwu made the call on the eve of the commemoration of World Mandela Day.

He lamented that thousands of citizens are held in pre-trial detention for years due to poverty and lack of access to justice, while the rich have greater access to quality legal defence and bail, perpetuating systemic bias.

The NHRC Executive Secretary urged the Nigerian government, judicial authorities, private sector, and civil society to prioritise comprehensive reforms in detention facilities and correctional centres, as well as improving conditions, investing in alternatives to pre-trial detention, ensuring speedy trials, and upholding the rights of inmates.

The statement emphasised the need to tackle the root causes of incarceration, such as poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to justice, in order to build a society that values the dignity and human rights of all individuals, regardless of their socio-economic status.

Ojukwu called on stakeholders to reflect on the values that Nelson Mandela embodied, including justice, dignity, equality, and compassion.

He noted that Mandela’s legacy serves as a powerful reminder of the need to promote and protect human rights, particularly in Nigeria’s correctional centres.

Nelson Mandela Day is celebrated annually on the 18th of July.

