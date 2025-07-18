Guber poll: We’ll suspend members working to sabotage APC in Ekiti — Speaker

Ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, has threatened that members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who are planning to sabotage the success and unity of the party in the election would be punished in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

Aribasoye noted that leaders and stakeholders of the party would not allow members to disrupt the peace and unity being achieved in the state under the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

The Speaker, who was addressing a gathering of APC members in Ikole Local Government Area, also advised them to desist from romancing opposition figures who are out to undermine the party and its leadership.

At the event, members of the party at Ward 10, Oke Ayedun, unanimously endorsed the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for another term in office, citing his excellent performance and outstanding delivery on his electioneering promises, less than three years into his tenure.

The endorsement, conducted under Aribasoye’s supervision, followed a motion moved by Otunba Olu Ogunleye and seconded by the Yeye Ewi of Esun Ekiti, Chief Mrs Ojo, and enjoyed a resounding affirmative response from all members of the ward.

Speaking ahead of the governorship primaries scheduled between October 20 and November 10, 2025, the Speaker said, “You cannot be a fifth columnist in our camp and not be dealt with. Saboteurs cannot be pampered and allowed to ruin the great efforts that brought our party to the current height of victory.

“If such people can hear me now, they should be rest assured that suspension and other punishments knock on their doors.”

On the insinuations that the national leadership of the APC is considering adopting a new candidate, Aribasoye dismissed the reports, saying that the party would continue its support for Governor Oyebanji for a second term in office.

He explained that President Bola Tinubu would not impose an unknown individual on the state, adding that the governorship election in Ekiti State is too strategic to be toyed with next year.

“It is completely ridiculous, the propagandist narrative that President Bola Tinubu has endorsed and anointed one strange name to fly the party’s ticket in the coming election.

“The President that I know is too calculative and ingenious for such fabricated lies. He’s a veteran in the game of politics and not someone who will gamble with a strategic election like that of Ekiti State,” Aribasoye said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the ward, Bosun Ogunmosunle, who affirmed that APC supporters and members of the ward are backing the Oyebanji-led administration, vowed that cracks would not be permitted within the fold.

Meanwhile, the Speaker joined other party stakeholders in Ikole West Local Council Development Area to receive decampees from the opposition party into the APC fold.

While welcoming the defectors and appreciating them for being true converts of the party, he urged the new members and existing ones to work harmoniously and foil the plans of anyone who seeks to join the party as an agent of destabilisation.

As the party prepares for the statewide endorsement of the Governor and his Deputy for another term in office on July 28, Aribasoye implored his constituents and party faithful to mobilise effectively and give in their best to ensure the success of the event.

The Speaker, who heads the venue sub-committee for the mega endorsement — which would also be extended to President Bola Tinubu — asked that ambitions for other elective positions be suspended in the meantime to encourage undivided attention to the agenda to return Oyebanji for another term.

