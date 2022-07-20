NGX: Bears dominates market as investors further lose N66bn

Negative sentiments persists at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Wednesday as equities trading sheds weight to deep further into the south region.

The All Share Index (ASI) dipped by 23 basis points to peg at 52,186.52bps as against its previous close of 52,308.88bps.

This dragged both the monthto-date and year-to-date performance of the All-Share Index to stand at 0.71 per cent and 22.17 pr cent.

Investors networth decreased by N66 billion in the session as the market capitalization followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N28.142 trillion, representing a 0.23 per cent downtick from the N28.208 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session.

Bears’ camp took dominance over the market breadth with 22 counters in the losers’ chart pitted against 13 counters in the gainers’ chart.

CWG gained 9.88 per cent to become the best performing stock in the session, followed by Multiverse, Academy Press, RTBriscoe and TIP, while from the rear of the chart, NAHCO, FTN Cocoa, Nigerian Breweries, CHI Plc and Oando populated the top five losers’ chart.

Key sectorial indices closed in the same direction with the ASI, save for NGX Growth sector that gained 0.41 per cent, while NGX Industry and NGX ASEM sectors closed flat.

Market activity as measured by both volume and value of trades improved in the session, with daily traded volume stood at 238.270 million units, representing 15.87 per cent improvement from a volume of 205.641 million units traded in the previous session.

Value of those traded stocks inclined by 19.71 per cent in the session to stand at N3.336 billion as against a value of N2.787 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

Living Trust dominated the volume charts as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session. This is followed by Nigerian Breweries, United Bank for Africa, Access Corporation and FBN Holdings to complete the list of the five most traded stocks by volume.

With regards to the value of traded stocks, NB took the lead of the top five performers. It is flanked by GTCO, Access, UBA, and FBNH.

