Ikpeazu presents operational vehicles to security agencies in Abia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, on Tuesday, restated the commitment of his administration to the security of lives and property of the people of Abia State through a policy of sustained support to the different security agencies in the State.

The Governor stated this while handing over to his Chief of Staff a set of patrol vehicles for distribution to the security agencies.

The Governor said that the logistics support will be done on a continuing and regular basis with a view to ensuring that the security agencies whose responsibility it is to keep Abians safe and secure are provided with certain basic requirements to assist them to work optimally and used the opportunity to warn criminals to steer clear of Abia State.

Speaking while handing over the vehicles to the agencies at the Governor’s Lodge Aba today, the Secretary to Government, Barrister Chris Ezem who represented the Governor assured that the Ikpeazu administration takes security very seriously and will continue to provide support to all relevant agencies.

He tasked them to keep the vehicles in good condition and to ensure that they are used exactly for the purpose for which they were provided.

The benefitting agencies include the Nigeria Police, the Army, the Navy, DSS and the Correctional Services.

A representative of the security agencies thanked the state government for the support and assured that they will out the vehicles to effective use.

