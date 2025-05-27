NGO intensifies campaign against quackery nursing

A Nigerian non-governmental organisation, Nursing Conception Initiative (NCI), has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling the menace of quackery in the nursing profession through mass sensitisation campaigns, legal actions, and creative storytelling.

Founded in 2015, NCI has led a dedicated effort to change the public perception of nursing in Nigeria by combating misinformation and spotlighting the professionalism and talent within the field.

Speaking during a pressing engagement, Tobi Omolere, a registered nurse and founder of the organisation, explained the group’s mission: “Our purpose is promoting the public profile of Nursing in Nigeria. It involves telling the general public the truth about nursing away from the media misrepresentation.”

The group launched a nationwide anti-quackery campaign in 2024, which led to the production of a movie titled ALABERE.

The film, which highlighted the dangers of quack practices, particularly in rural areas, was the beginning of a creative approach to public enlightenment. “ALABERE exposed the dangers of quackery in rural areas,” Omolere noted.

Beyond media, NCI partnered with the Institute of Nursing Research to gather empirical data on fatalities associated with quackery. The findings, according to Omolere, will be published soon. NCI also took to the streets, organising and funding rallies and awareness walks across Nigeria.

The organisation sparked a wave of social media conversations, drawing support from various nursing bodies to amplify the message.

“The aim is to create awareness, get more people talking about quackery and its dangers as NCI prepares for the next stage of the campaign which involves holding people accountable.

“We would be taking people to court and making the general public realise that as nurses, we will go any length to protect the lives of our patients,” he added.

In 2025, the initiative released a new film, Unmasked, this time addressing the dangers of quackery in urban areas — especially among populations that are presumed to be more informed.

The film, now available on YouTube via the Nursing Conception Initiative channel, was written by Raji Adetola and directed by Benedict Omotola, both registered nurses.

“At NCI, we continue to show that beyond our efforts on the ward, nurses also protect patients with their talents and other non-clinical skills,” Omolere concluded.

With its creative activism and firm legal plans, NCI appears determined to safeguard the integrity of nursing and ensure the safety of patients across the country.