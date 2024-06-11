Bauchi-based organisation, Forward in Action for Education, Poverty and Malnutrition (FAcE-PaM), has trained and empowered over 13,000 women from vulnerable farmers’ households.

The disclosure was made by the Ag Executive Director of the Organisation, Ms Dabis Mwalike while speaking to Journalists shortly after the opening of a 3-day workshop on strategic workplan development.

The Ag ED of FAcE-PaM said, “On the number of those empowered by the Organisation, I cannot break it down now, but over 13,000 women from vulnerable farmers holders households have been so empowered.”

According to her, “They were supported with seedlings, chickens, and goats to improve their dietary diversity and to also enable them to have different kinds of foods all the time.”

“You know that the practice is to eat two in the morning, afternoon, and evening, but with the provision of those seeds, they now have home gardens where they can get varieties to eat at the household level and sell some to get the income to solve other problems,” She added.

The Ag ED also said, “We have also, through household economic strengthening, provided, with the support of partners, I will not forget that, tailoring machines, branding machines for the households for them to generate income and to be able to take care of their children’s basic needs like materials for them to go to school, go to the hospital when the need arises.”

Dabis Mwalike further said, “We are also able to provide vocational training that has helped them to navigate lives, there was also macro enterprises training that has helped them to boost their income generation through saving culture, that has also helped them to empower the households.”

She added, “Malnutrition has been our core area of focus over the years together with our partners, donors like Global Affairs Canada, Oxfam, Nutrition International and Alive & Thrive fhi360, CARE international, and also PRO-Health.

According to her, “We can provide access for increased awareness of caregivers on maternal, infant, young child nutrition services, we were able to create demands for the uptake of those services like ANC, immunization for children which has resulted in improved health output for mothers and their children.”

She stressed We have also been able to create awareness with food demonstrations using locally available sourced foods, for example, brown. We are also able to provide seeds for caregivers which has supported them to develop home gardens.

The Ag ED reiterated the commitment of the organisation in seeing that malnutrition in the state was reduced to the barest minimum stressing that collaboration with other organisations will be enhanced to ensure increased uptake of MYCN.

