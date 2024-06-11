No fewer than 270 engineering graduates of the University of Ibadan, have been inducted into the graduate membership of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ibadan branch.

Speaking during the ceremony held at the University of Ibadan, Chairman, NSE, Ibadan branch, Mr. Ibraheem Folarin Bello, FNSE, said the event marked a significant milestone in the professional journey of the new inductees, as they move from students to professional graduate members of the NSE, ready to contribute to the advancement of our nation through engineering excellence.

He further noted that: “I would like to extend my congratulations to our new inductees. Your hard work, dedication, and commitment have brought you to this moment. This ceremony is not only a celebration of your academic achievements but also an affirmation of your readiness to uphold the values and standards of the Nigerian Society of Engineers. Welcome to our esteemed community; where continuous learning, professional development, and ethical practices are the cornerstones of our profession.

“To our new members, as you embark on this professional journey, remember that the engineering profession is not just about technical expertise; it is about innovation, integrity, and the unrelenting pursuit of solutions that enhance the quality of life for our society. You are now ambassadors of the engineering profession, and it is your responsibility to uphold the dignity and integrity of our noble profession.”

The high point of the event was the presentation of cash awards and certificates to the best graduates in the male and female categories, Adeyeye Adesanya Adesinaayo (Mechanical Engineering) and Egunjobi Oluwapelumi E. (Civil Engineering).

