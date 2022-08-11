NGO donates wheelchair, N50,000 to physically challenged lady in Kogi

A Non-Governmental Organisation, the Challenged Parenthood Initiative (CPI), in partnership with the Lounge 1 Hospitality Centre, have donated a wheelchair and the sum of fifty thousand naira only to Saratu Abdullahi, a physically challenged lady in Lokoja to help her cope with the reality of life.

The Executive Director of CPI, Eunice Abimbola Agbogu while presenting the money and the wheelchair to the lady at the premises of Lounge 1 in Lokoja, noted that it was a fulfilment of her desire to put smiles on the faces of the vulnerable in society.

She explained that one day she was passing through the Kogi State Government House with her team and saw a young lady crawling on the road under a very hot sun.

According to her, she has to do something to change her condition by carrying out an aggressive campaign using social media and other networks, and luckily the owner of Lounge 1, a leading entertainment outfit in Lokoja felt the same pain and agreed to collaborate with her.

Agbogu disclosed further that her CPI has been at the forefront in providing succour for the vulnerable and those with critical conditions to come back to their feet.

She added that there are lots of people suffering in society, urging public-spirited individuals, Government at all levels to rise up and support CPI to intervene in cases identified and enrolled.

She noted that thousands of people with disabilities are blessed with technical capacity and could contribute meaningfully to the development of the Country.





According to her, there is ability in disabilities as exemplified by the performance of the Paralympian in the just concluded commonwealth games in Birmingham, adding that with the wheelchair and the token for the beneficiary to start-up, a life-meaning endeavour, she is optimistic that it will spur others to support and collaborate with her Organization for a better and reliable society.

Agbogu commended the Management of Lounge1 for making the resources available for the wheelchair and the start-up capital for the girl.

The Managing Director of Lounge 1, Hon. Paul Ukwenya, while speaking he promised to continue to impact the lives of people with disabilities.

He called on Nigerians to be of help to the less privileged in society and commended CPI for her discovery which has brought a new lease of life to Saratu Abdullahi.

The MD described Miss Saratu as one example of many with disabilities that are begging for assistance, charging Nigerians of all walks of life to be the agent of change in impacting the lives of the less privileged.

He pointed out that if citizens fail to assist their fellow human beings who are in need, there wouldn’t be a safe and just society.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kogi State Council, Comrade Momohjimoh Adeiza commended the CPI and Lounge 1 for bringing joy to the less endowed in the society and urged them to continue with the good works no matter the challenges, while pleading with Nigerians to see something and do something to making the world a better place for all.

In her part, the beneficiary, Miss Saratu Abdullahi, thanked the donors and pray God to help them in their own time of need.

She promise to immediately start learning tailoring which she said is her dream, with the aim to be great in life.