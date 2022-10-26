CBN to redesign, reissue 200, 500, 1000 naira notes

By Joseph Inokotong - Abuja
Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the withdrawal of the N200, N500 and N1000 notes from circulation effective from December 15, 2022, with a plan to redesign and re-issue each of these notes.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele who announced this in Abuja on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval for the redesign, production and circulation of the new Naira notes.

He warned that the old notes would cease to be legal tender by January 31, 2023, and directed commercial banks to stop charging interests on cash deposits with immediate effect.

… Details later

 

