CBN to redesign, reissue 200, 500, 1000 naira notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the withdrawal of the N200, N500 and N1000 notes from circulation effective from December 15, 2022, with a plan to redesign and re-issue each of these notes.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele who announced this in Abuja on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval for the redesign, production and circulation of the new Naira notes.

He warned that the old notes would cease to be legal tender by January 31, 2023, and directed commercial banks to stop charging interests on cash deposits with immediate effect.

… Details later

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Nullifies APC Primaries In Rivers

The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt presided over by Justice E. A Obile has nullified all the primary elections conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State over the unlawful exclusion of some members…

Is That Extreme Mood Swing Sign Of Disorder?

Women are prone to mood swings because of the activities of some hormones produced in their system at specific periods; ovulation, menstruation, pregnancy or when they suffer hormonal imbalance due to effects of some body functions…

Kmi Badenoch Re-Appointed As Trade Minister, Gets Equalities Brief

British lawmaker Kemi Badenoch on Tuesday was re-appointed as trade minister and also given the role of equalities minister, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office said in a statement…

Obaseki Bans APC From Campaigning On Billboards In Edo

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has banned billboards owners in the state from accepting advert campaign projects from the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC)…

Union Bank Notifies Of Titan Trust Bank’s Mandatory Takeover Offer





Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has announced that Titan Trust Bank Limited on Tuesday notified the Bank of a Mandatory Takeover Offer (“MTO”) that will be made to shareholders of Union Bank…

EDITORIAL: #EndSARS: Two Years After

IT’s been two years since the angry days of October 2020 when disenchanted Nigerians took to the streets of Lagos and other urban centers across the country to protest persistent abuse at the hands of the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad…