NFF to partner Anambra govt on sports development

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has said, it will part Anambra Government on sports development in the State.

The partnership, according to the Chairman, Anambra State Football Association (ANSFA), Chief Chikelue IIoenyosi, who disclosed this to Journalists, shortly after a meeting with members of the Anambra State Football Club Owners, coaches and referees, held at the ANSFA office, Udoka Housing Estate Awka, over the weekend, if fully implemented by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, would help promote sports at the grassroots, Primary/Secondary Schools, create job opportunities and to help curbed youth restiveness in the state.

“My leadership is in cordial relationship with the present Government to make Anambra a football tourism state in Nigeria. We are in constant touch with the state deputy governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, on the mission, he added.

He noted that he has invited the former Super Eagles Coach, Bonfrere Jo, to train Anambra coaches, referees and football club owners on new football techniques.

According to IIoenyosi, who is also a former Super Eagles player, the training would enable the coaches and others to improve in the profession to international best practices.

He said the training and re-training were part of his agenda to promote and encourage sports development in Anambra State.

He also announced that the President, of the Nigeria Football Coaches Association, Mr Ladan Bossco, President, of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, Mr John Ogbu and other sports lovers are equally invited to the training workshop, scheduled to take place before the end of 2022.

