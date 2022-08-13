Ebonyi landslide: Over 65 households to evacuate as FG approves reconstruction — Umahi 

The Federal Government has approved the request of the Ebonyi State government to assist in the reconstruction of the retaining wall of the Ogwuma Edda, a section of the Ebunwana-Ekoli Edda road in Afikpo South Local Government Area affected by the landslide.

Governor David Nweze Umahi announced this at the weekend when he inspected efforts to clear earlier blocked by the slide which occurred two weeks ago.

According to him, over sixty-five households inhabiting the hill along the retaining wall would be relocated to pave way for remedial work on the road. He then appealed for understanding from residents of the area to enable government to handle the situation.

He, however, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for immediate approval of the request for intervention.

“Let me thank our dear President very highly and I want the Edda people to thank him too.

*I did not even see him. I just wrote a letter to him while in Abuja and he immediately approved an intervention.

“What will happen is that we will get a place to resettle these people.

“We need to have a kind of small estate where these people will have to settle.

“Work will start immediately from Monday. We will know the houses that will be going and we will mark them.

“You will indicate where these people are going to be relocated and I want you people as Edda Community to help those people who will no longer stay here because when they stay here, not only that their lives will be at stake but also it will cause more slide.

“Slide is a very dangerous thing. It gulps a lot of money to remedy. So, let those who are staying near there be evacuated.

“We need to be our brother’s keepers.

Governor Umahi further directed the Chairman of the Council, Dr Eni Uduma Chima to secure a new settlement for residents of the affected area for onward evacuation.

“65 houses must have to leave that place. There is nothing else we can do than save the life of our people.





“We will support you within the limit of our resources.”

Earlier, the Council Chairman, Dr Eni Uduma appreciated the Governor and the Federal Government for their timely intervention and pledged to partner with the government to tackle the ecological challenge.

Some residents of the area including Ezeogo Charles Azuenya, and Ezeogo Dickson Okorie among others, lauded the Governor for coming to their aide and promised to comply with the directive of the State Government.

Recall that the Ogwuma landslide occurred a few miles from the multi-million naira Inyere Edda bridge being constructed by Governor Umahi.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports. Over 65 households Over 65 households

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Over 65 households. Over 65 households