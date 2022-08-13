2022 Int’l Youth Day: Lagos council, NYCN train youths on livestock breeding, exhibition

As part of activities to mark this year’s International Youth Day, the Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area, Hon (Dr) Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira has organised training in livestock breeding and exhibition to empower the youth in Lagos State.

Themed, “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating A World For All Ages”, the International Youth Day one-day training program was held in conjunction with the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Itire-Ikate LCDA chapter and YEFADOT group of companies.

The youths, Apatira said, are the hope of the future and an integral part of every society that are crucial to national growth.

Speaking on how to secure and sustain a better future for the teeming youth population, the council boss said, “Youths are integral parts of every community and nation. They are the active population whose numbers determine the future and economy of every nation.

Nigeria, being the most populous country on the continent of Africa has an army of youths who unfortunately are unemployed. To secure their future and bail them out of uncertainties is why our administration has organised this one-day livestock training and exhibition program.

Like a coin with two sides, the youths, when productively engaged can be agents of positive development and generational change but if misused, they can be destructive and chaotic.

I, therefore, urge the government at all levels to invest massively in the future of our youths, as we have always in Itire-Ikate LCDA, in order to bring their potential to reality.

As we celebrate this year’s International Youth Day, I am also urging Nigeria’s youths to stand for everything positive. They should stand for positive growth, good governance, justice, equity, peace, unity, love and patriotism.

I want to advise them to shun acts that could threaten their future and becoming.

They should say no to cultism, hooliganism, drug addiction, thuggery, armed banditry, terrorism and other forms of social vices that are capable of tearing apart the country’s garment of unity, peace and progress.

I, on behalf of the entire people of the LCDA and the management of the council, join the world, to celebrate the younger generation for adding positive values to governance in the district over the years.”

The council boss called for synergy between government at all levels and the youths, saying, “I call on our political leaders to synergise with the youths to build a platform that supports a better and brighter future.

It is our collective responsibility to bridge the gap between the youths and the older generation to inspire genuine support, productive values, the flow of opportunities and valuable experiences required to achieve their goals in life. We salute our diligent and virtuous youths. Happy International Youth Day, Nigerians!”

International Youth Day is observed on August 12 every year to create awareness and draw attention to issues affecting youths across the globe.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE