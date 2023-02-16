By: Taoheed Adegbite

A former senator and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Shehu Sani has called for an end to vote buying in the country’s electoral process.

The former lawmaker, in a tweet following President Buhari’s national broadcast over currency redesign policy on Thursday, posited that sharing money to induce votes is no democracy.

According to him, “The next Nigerian President should emerge through a voting process and not a bidding process.Political power should neither be bought nor sold.

“Sharing money to electorates for votes is not democracy;this is the time to put an end to it.”

Meanwhile, Sani had earlier on Friday, in a post through his personal handle, tweeted his support for the President over the new monetary policy, saying the ruling party leaders was at war with him over his attempt to block massive use of money for election.

“President Buhari wants to leave behind a legacy where money doesn’t influence who becomes Nigeria’s next president.

The Ruling party leaders thinks that his record in Office can’t deliver them to victory without the massive use of money.

This is the basis of their family war,” the lawmaker tweeted on Friday.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, declared that only old N200 note remain legal tender and to remain in circulation with the newly redesigned N200, N500 and N1000 denominations till April 10, 2023.

