By: Taoheed Adegbite

Some Nigerians on Twitter have reacted, following the declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, extending the validity of the old N200 naira note.

The President, in a national broadcast Thursday morning, declared that only N200 naira notes remain legal tender till April 10 out of the three highest old denominations in the country.

“To further ease the supply pressures particularly to our citizens, I have given approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation and that it should also be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023 to April 10 2023 when the old N200 notes ceases to be legal tender,” the President quoted.

Reacting to the development, a Twitter user with the name Kelvin Odanz, believed the currency redesign policy was the brainchild of the president.

“This whole currency redesign policy is Buhari’s genius idea, his own brainchild. Emiefele is just a tool for achieving that. It is only hypocrites and those who don’t know Buhari that will attack Emiefele or some “cabal” for sabotaging their campaign. Buhari is the cabal,” tweeted, @MrOdanz.

He added by urging the APC stalwarts to focus their energy on the President and leave the CBN governor, PDP and others.

For Adenagbe Ranmilowo, another user tweeting @ranaddie, the N1,000 naira notes should be mopped out completely out of circulation to strengthen the CBN’s cashless policy.

“@GodwinIEmefiele & @MBuhari The CBN still has a lot of work to do with this cashless policy. My opinion is that ₦1000 notes should not even be spoted in circulation. How many politicians carries £50 denomination when they visit UK,” he said.

Another user opined that banning of N500 and N1000 notes will help bring the money stacked away from circulation.

“Just 200 Is surviving for now sha. If they wanted more effective return of money stacked away from circulation. They for just ban 500 and 1000 and give ultimatum for ppl to return it as deposit. Then they print more 200 and make it available only on ATMs. Wisdom,” tweeted, @Sunday_Johnson_.





