By Kingsley Alumona

The Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation (SEOF) has partnered with the United Nations Organisation for Women in Science for the Developing World, the International Science Council, and Oilserv to host and celebrate secondary school girls in science across Anambra State.

The General Manager of SEOF, Amanda Obidike, recently made this known at the foundation’s corporate headquarters at Oraifite in Anambra State during the events that marked the International Day of the Women and Girl in Science.

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science, celebrated every 11th of February, is an annual observance adopted by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly to promote the full and equal access and participation of women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields. The theme for this year is ‘Innovate. Demonstrate. Elevate. Advance. Sustain. (I.D.E.A.S.): Bringing communities forward for sustainable and equitable development’.

Obidike, in her remarks, appreciated the support of the UN in supporting the event by giving the foundation the filming rights of some films used in teaching and motivating the invited students and for a feature in the UN website during the International Day of the Girl Child, and that of Women.

“Young women and girls need authentic role models,” she added. “They need to know that females, especially minority women, can and should dream about pursuing STEM careers.”

The foundation noted that the objective of the event was to shed light on the struggles of women mathematicians and scientists who blazed trails of historic achievements and that they believe societies cannot afford to lose the contributions of millions of girls and women towards innovation and technology.

Mrs Onumachi − an educator from St. Patrick International Secondary School, Ichi − said, parents and teachers are in a great position to help dispel stereotypes that discourage girls from becoming scientists.

“The best way to do this, I believe, is to create environments that promote the idea that science careers are within their reach,” Onumachi added.

The event featured screening of ‘Picture a Scientist’ and ‘Hidden Figures’ movies, a panel discussion on changing mindsets and creating a more supportive ecosystem across homes and schools, and a tour of the Dame Irene Okwuosa world-class hospital.

The Chief Medical Officer of the Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital, Dr. Chimaobi Nwagboso, guided the students through the Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial hospital.





Also, in the course of the event, Dr Nwagboso spoke to the students about the numerous career options they can explore in the science field.

Though female students from many schools were present at the event, six where officially represented. The six schools included: Community Secondary School, Oraifite; Community Secondary School, Ozubulu; Catholic Girl’s Secondary School, Ozubulu; Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Convent, Oraifite; Jesus International Technical Secondary School, Oraifite; and St. Patrick’s Secondary School, Ichi.

Obidike, while addressing the students and their teachers, appreciated OilServ for gifting the invited students and their teachers school packs and other items.

Some of the students appreciated the foundation for the opportunity to be exposed to the kind of learning and resources that were featured at the event, and for the motivation they have gained that would inspire them to look at STEM education from fresh perspectives.

