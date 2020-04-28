Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola on Tuesday said the newly launched Joint Task Force (JTF), comprising of soldiers, policemen, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) would provide operational support for Amotekun corps in the state.

He contended that the launch of the JTF was aimed at ridding Osun of criminalities and creating a conducive atmosphere for socio-economic developments in the state.

Flagging off the JTF at the Oke-Fia Government House, Oyetola averred that “this event is in furtherance of our stringent efforts at ridding Osun of all criminalities and securing the lives and property of the people in line with our constitutional mandate to guarantee security and welfare of the citizens.”

According to him, “today’s flag-off crystallises our bottom-up approach to fighting crime as we have involved communities across our state to elicit inputs into our security architecture and operations.”

It is also intended to consolidate our achievements and retain the status of Osun as the safest State in Nigeria. The Joint Task Force is a collaboration of the Army, the Police, the Air Force, the Department of State Service, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Immigration Service, and it shall provide operational support for Amotekun to fight cultism, kidnapping, illegal mining and other related crimes.”

“Security for us is a comprehensive initiative which includes economic, social, political and other spheres. Our social investment programmes such as employment for youths, credit facilities for our people are designed to empower them and eliminate crimes. Indeed, the inclusion of illegal mining as a component of this Joint Task Force is proof that we take our economic and industrial initiatives seriously.”

“It is our desire to provide adequate security for our economic and investment programmes so that our vision for translating the state into an economic hub can be achieved. Security is critical to all we do as a government because it is only in an atmosphere of security and safety that our development agenda can be achieved and our outcomes protected”, Oyetola remarked.

He, however, charged officials of the Joint Task Force to embrace their tasks with all sense of patriotism, integrity, commitment and diligence, stressing that “I enjoin you to work together as a team, collaborate with other security outfits and employ the spirit of esprit de corps in the discharge of your duties.”

“Eschew all acts that can compromise your calling and effectiveness, including bribery, corruption, high-handedness and executive recklessness”, Oyetola added.

