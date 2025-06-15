New talk show, C-Suite Café, debuts

Journalist and brand strategist, Ikem Okuhu, has unveiled a new talk show, aimed at popularising mentorship and ideas-sharing in the African media space.

Tagged: C-Suite Café, the initiative, Okuhu explained, is aimed at engaging Africa’s top business and policy leaders in lighthearted discussions, in an environment of camaraderie that engenders inspirational conversations.

C-Suite Café is produced in collaboration with Media Icons Africa, an experienced broadcast content services company, and is designed to bring Africans up close and personal with the most successful among them in other to teach, inspire and instill the spirits and culture of enterprise, leadership and innovation across the continent and beyond.

Okuhu, who is also the Chief Executive of BRANDish Media, explained that C-Suite Café was envisioned to tap and spread the knowledge behind successful enterprises, investments and policy initiatives.

Describing the show as a lifestyle programme of African executives, Okuhu said the programme will present to Africans an opportunity to “earn free MBAs by listening to, and immersing themselves in the strategic thinking and business ethos of successful Africans.”

The conversation will highlight the life and experiences of each guest CEO, including his or her education, career paths, family, their thoughts on business, practices that inspired their breakthroughs as well as challenges and profound insights along their individual paths.

