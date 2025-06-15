Why Nigeria must embrace battery energy storage systems now

By Ogabi Oladele

AS a country where power outages are a daily reality and nearly half the population lives without access to reliable electricity, Nigeria is in urgent need of an energy revolution. While conversations around renewable energy are gaining traction, we often forget one critical piece of the puzzle: how to store the energy we generate. This is where Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) come in—and why Nigeria must begin to take them seriously. BESS, in simple terms, are rechargeable battery systems that store electricity for use when it’s needed most. They work especially well with solar and wind energy—two resources Nigeria has in abundance but has failed to utilize fully. With BESS, energy generated during the day can be stored and used at night or during grid failures. This could be the key to unlocking consistent electricity supply across the country. Nigeria’s national grid is fragile. Frequent collapses and unpredictable blackouts leave citizens and businesses scrambling for alternatives. For most Nigerians, that means relying on petrol or diesel generators. These generators are not just costly to run—they are loud, polluting, and a public health risk. Yet, they remain our fallback because the national grid is unreliable and renewable energy, while promising, is inconsistent without proper storage.

According to the World Bank, about 85 million Nigerians—roughly 43% of the population—still lack access to electricity. Even those connected to the grid often deal with power outages that disrupt daily life and business operations. This situation stifles economic growth, discourages foreign investment, and burdens citizens with the extra cost of self-generating electricity. Battery Energy Storage Systems can help Nigeria in several transformative ways. They can stabilize the grid by storing excess electricity from renewable sources and releasing it during peak demand or outages. This would make the power supply more predictable and reliable. BESS also allows Nigeria to fully tap into its solar potential. Without storage, much of the solar power generated during the day goes to waste. But with BESS, that energy can be saved and used at night, ensuring a round-the-clock supply.

Beyond stabilizing power, BESS offers a cleaner and quieter alternative to generators. A future where homes and businesses run on solar energy supported by storage systems is within reach—one that is healthier, more cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable. In rural areas where the national grid may never reach, BESS offers an opportunity to build independent mini-grids powered by solar. This can provide reliable electricity to communities, schools, clinics, and farms more quickly and affordably than traditional infrastructure. Moreover, embracing BESS can drive economic growth through job creation. From assembling battery units to managing storage systems, a new industry can emerge. Technical schools and universities can begin training the next generation of workers for the clean energy economy. However, challenges exist. High upfront costs, limited technical know-how, and weak policy support are real barriers. But they can be overcome. The Nigerian government must act boldly—by creating clear policies, offering incentives, supporting training programs, and encouraging collaboration between local and international partners.

BESS is more than a technology; it’s a solution. For Nigeria, it represents a path to energy independence, cleaner cities, a stronger economy, and better lives. We cannot continue to rely on unstable grids and polluting generators. If Nigeria embraces battery storage now, we can light up more homes, unlock more potential, and power a brighter future for generations to come.

•Oladele writes in from the United Kingdom.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s solar energy future: A strategic, sustainable investment