New Oyo police boss promises intelligence-led policing, parades killers of traffic warden, ritual killers, armed robbery suspects

The new Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Adebowale Williams, has said the police under his watch would continue the use of intelligence-led and robust community-oriented partnerships to tackle crimes in the state.

The police boss, while speaking during his maiden press conference at the state police command headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, said as part of the instruments of community policing, his administration would work with all key stakeholders, including but not limited to credible informants, repentant criminals who can provide useful information to the police.

“This will consequently be translated into veritable and actionable tools utilisable for clamping down on criminal elements and building credible and viable intelligence networks.

This was just as operatives of the command arrested several suspected criminals for various crimes, including murder, ritual killing, armed robbery, and burglary, among others.

Among the cases was the arrest of three suspects for alleged conspiracy and murder of a traffic warden.

CP Williams said: “On June 9, at about 8:30 p.m. a traffic warden, Afolabi Abiola, attached to Challenge Division reported at Challenge Division that while on duty at New Garage Roundabout, his colleague, Oluniyi Bamidele, contravened a Micra commercial vehicle for obstruction. Immediately the driver learnt that he was to be taken to the station, he came down from the vehicle and pretended to have fainted.

“His action attracted other Micra drivers who joined him and attacked the police officers till one of them managed to escape, while his colleague (Bamidele), who was unable to escape, was mobbed. “Immediately the DPO got the information, she mobilised and raced to the scene, where she met Bamidele lying down in the pool of his blood.

“He was rushed to LAD Hospital, Ibadan, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.





“Based on credible intelligence, the registration number of the vehicle of the principal suspect was gotten and detectives swung into action and the suspects were arrested, including the principal suspect who was contravened by the deceased and who raised the false alarm that led to the beating of the traffic wardens and eventual murder of the deceased.”

Two suspects, Lukman Yisa (31) and Usman Salami (26) were also shown to journalists for engaging in ritual killing and sale of human parts.

The police commissioner disclosed that Yisa was transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, Ibadan, by the Department of State Services (DSS) after he was suspected of engaging in ritual killing and sale of human parts.

The police boss stated further that when Yisa was interrogated, he confessed to killing Wale Adefabi, aged 26, who visited him with his girlfriend.

The suspect gave the names of his accomplices as Usman Salami, Mustapha and BJ whose real name is still unknown.

After the second suspect, Salami was arrested, he reportedly opened up on how he and others murdered the ritual victim and shared his body parts among themselves for ritual purposes.

CP Williams said that all the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation into their cases.

