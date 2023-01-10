‘New okada riders uniform has strengthened security in Kwara’

Members of the Okada Riders Association of Nigeria (ORAN) in Kwara state have lauded the introduction of new uniforms by the state government for commercial motorcycle riders, saying it has strengthened security in most parts of the state.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday, the association led by its president, Mr Ajewole Gabriel said that the new uniforms now have security codes aimed at checking prevalent insecurity.

“First, the uniform cannot be easily forged. There are security codes on it. Second, if any of our members commit any form of atrocity, it’s easy to trace and identify such a person through the security codes on the uniform among other configurations”, he said.

The commercial motorcyclists numbering about 27, 000 in the state also expressed their support for the second term bid of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, saying that they were unanimous in their decision to vote for the governor during the 2023 general elections.

Gabriel, who was flanked by other members of the executive of the association, said Governor Abdulrazaq’s administration has done many things for the union and the transportation sector in the state to deserve their support.

The president of ORAN thanked the governor for the support which the state government gave to members of ORAN during the outbreak of COVID-19, stating that there was no division amongst the ranks and files of ORAN in the state.

He also applauded the governor for his administration’s investments in road rehabilitation and construction across the state.

“We are aware that in some states there is ban placed on the operation of Okada. The case is not like that in our dear state. In fact, the administration of Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has not imposed a new tax on us.

“Between 2019 and now, we are proud to say that our association has benefitted directly and indirectly from this administration. I must recall that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration supported our members through the office of the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP).

“The administration’s huge investment in road infrastructure is also to our advantage as it eases movement across the state. We, therefore, believe that our state is in safe hands under the leadership of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. Hence, we do not have cause to reject the administration or do anything that will bring disrepute to the people’s government.





“We, therefore, reiterate our support to the present administration to be able to consolidate on its achievements in the areas of health, education, road infrastructure and social safety net for the progress and development of our state”.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE