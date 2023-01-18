New Nigeria is possible — Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Peter Obi, has said that a new Nigeria is possible.

Thus, he promised to bring back a Nigeria where every citizen will be proud to belong if he is elected president.

Obi lamented that the present situation Nigeria found regrettable, saying, today Nigerians are ashamed to call themselves Nigerians because of the numerous challenges facing the country.

Speaking in Kaduna on Wednesday while flagging off his presidential campaign in the North, Peter Obi said: “Kaduna was the capital of Northern Nigeria where every Nigerian was proud to belong, hence we started the campaign here in Kaduna. We are about to bring back that Nigeria where everybody was happy to belong.

“Kaduna State represented productivity in the North. It represented what was good in Nigeria. And that is what we want to bring back. We are tired of hearing stories.”





According to him, Kaduna State hosts the best military formations in the country, it is supposed to be more secure than any part of the country, saying, “But there are so many security challenges in the state. We will secure and unite Nigeria. Security will come back again.”

He noted that insecurity in the country is not because the bandits are more formidable than the government, but because of bad and ineffective leadership to take control and charge of the situation.

“That is why the bandits are everywhere and operating almost freely, killing and causing unimaginable destruction of valuables.

‘We will restructure the security architecture. Security personnel will be well taken care of. We will ensure their lives are taken care of so that their families are taken care of in the event of death.”

“Datti and I will change this country from a consumption to a production country because of the high prices of things. All the vast lands in the north will be centres of agriculture. Kaduna State again will become a processing centre. The Bank of Agriculture, (BoA) will finance food production in Nigeria and all the support groups, youth, women and all Nigerians, their labour for the party will not go in vain.

In the coming elections, nobody should tell one another about tribe, religion or section, things are not sold in Nigeria based on religion, tribe or section, but all are suffering from the bad leadership of the country”. Obi said.

In his remarks, the running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed said those looking for peace, and unity in Nigeria should cast their votes in the coming elections to ensure the emergence of a new Nigeria.

“Nigeria has never gotten the calibre of presidential candidates as it is presently. Kaduna is the centre of good things in the country and hopes the people of the state will come out en masse to change the narratives of this country through their votes by electing Labour Party to power for the good of every Nigerian.

“We are people that said and do exactly what we promised to do. We are serious about ensuring the betterment of Nigeria and ensuring equality in all aspects of life for all Nigerians. We promised to wipe away the tears of the common man and give them a sense of belonging. It is only Peter Obi that is saying that Nigerians should vote for him because of his credibility.” Datti said.

The governorship candidate of the party in Kaduna State, Jonathan Asake thanked the youths for being a great engine room of the party as well as women and the support groups, saying, “there will be inclusiveness in all spheres of life to enhance the living standards of all Nigerians because the party means well for Nigerians and Nigeria.”