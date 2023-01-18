CSOs condemn Tuesday’s restriction of commercial transportations in Ekiti

The Coalition of Ekiti Civil Society Organisations (COECSO) has condemned Tuesday’s restriction of commercial transportation activities in Ekiti state by the organized driver unions, describing the action as a threat to the peaceful 2023 general election.

Commercial transporters were restricted from plying their trades across the state for a daily prayer session, a development described as an attempted plan to sabotage the campaign rally of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar who was in the state for his campaign.

The coalition in a statement on Wednesday signed by Professor Christopher Oluwadare, Timothy Idowu and Muyiwa Abegunde, the chairman, secretary and public relations officer respectively, noted that the action of the commercial transporters affected social, educational, and economic activities in the state.

The CSOs explained that many citizens including officials of the coalition who were monitoring the ongoing distribution of permanent voters cards (PVCs) were allegedly harassed and intimidated by drivers enforcing the restrictions directive.

They said, “ The restriction order directed to her members by the various commercial transporter unions left many citizens stranded, as children who depend solely on these means of transportation could not go to school, those going to offices had to go back home while some business owners could not find their way to their shops.

“ Motorcycles were seized from commercial transporters, schools run distrusted and pupils were emotionally troubled and ongoing examination of a tertiary institution was cancelled.

“ The coalition hereby notes that these restrictions and attendant harassments are indicators that may trigger violence as the February 2023 general election approaches. We hereby call on all peace-loving stakeholders to ensure this act is effectively curtailed so that a repeat of such does not occur again.

“ The coalition uses this medium to remind all drivers, Okada and tricycle unions in the state of the peace pact they all signed up to promote peace and security for all residents of the state before during and after the general elections and urge them not to take any action or actions that will inadvertently hamper that pledge.”

Meanwhile, the leadership of the National Road Transport Union (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association(RTEAN) in the state have debunked allegations of being used by the All Progressives Congress to sabotage the presidential campaign of the PDP on Tuesday.

The NURTW chairman, Chief Omotayo Falope and his counterpart in RTEAN, Sunday Adeola in separate interviews with Nigerian Tribune explained that the day was set aside for a statewide prayer for members and had nothing to do with politics.





