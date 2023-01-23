Calabar residents express mixed feelings over fuel price

Residents of Calabar, the capital city of Cross River State have expressed mixed feelings over the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise referred to as fuel.

While some residents commended the present price, others deferred from that view as they believe that PMS can be sold at a cheaper price. Another segment, precisely motorists, are more concerned about the availability of the product.

Our reporter who visited some of the filling stations in Calabar metropolis observed that, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) fueling stations are selling at N189 per litre, while independent marketers are selling between N195 to N290 per litre.

At black market, the product is sold at N300 to N400 naira depending of how much the sellers purchase the product.

A taxi driver Mr Timothy Ifere is of the opinion that, “Any how they want to sell the product is their concern, my own is let it be available, if I can buy,I will buy, if I cannot, I will go and park my vehicle.”

A resident of Ekpo Abasi street and a business woman, Madam Imaobong Edet, says “I think the price is good now because around December it was something else, at least it’s better now”.

Our reporter observers that several fueling stations are not selling the product, while there are very long queues waiting to buy the product from those who are selling.