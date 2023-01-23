Cleric tasks Nigerians to vote for credible candidates

The Spiritual Father and Chairman, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (CSMC) Worldwide, His Grace Prophet Samuel Abidoye has called on Nigerians to participate actively in the forthcoming general elections and vote for only leaders with reputable characters to bring positive change to the nation.

Prophet Abidoye who is also the Baba Aladura of CSMC Worldwide spoke at “a Night of total freedom” of the Evangelical Ministry at the Church headquarters, Galilee Land Orile Igbon, Oyo State Saturday, and advised Nigerians not to sell their conscience and vote for the candidate of their choice.

The cleric who appealed to the electorates to use their votes wisely emphasised that Nigerians must think and rethink the candidates they would cast their votes for so as not to vote for any person or persons who may worsen the country’s present challenges.

The Spiritual Father prayed that the nation would move to higher ground this year, urging the people to create a character that would lift them to higher ground.

He called on Christians to let their light shine and let their attitude portray them as good Christians.

Prophet Abidoye charged Christians to spread the gospel of the Lord into the hinterland.

The Conference Supervising Evangelist, Pastor Michael Adeshina, while speaking, called for support for God’s work to progress across the World.

The Conference Supervising Prophet, Zaacheaus Emmanuel prayed for the success of this year’s general elections, and that God should choose a good leader for the nation.

