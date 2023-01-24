2023 elections: God will grant Nigeria progress — Cleric

The First Baptist Church, Garki Abuja has said that God will grant Nigeria progress after the forthcoming general elections.

The Acting Senior Pastor, Rev. Tom Takpatore gave the assurance when he addressed newsmen after the White Robe Sunday service to mark the end of the annual beginning of the year 21 days prayer and fasting.

According to the reverend, he is trusting God to intervene in the affairs of the country Nigeria, most especially as the election is coming.

He said; “After having 21 days of fasting and prayers and today is the last day, and we are just coming together to celebrate God’s goodness.

“We are wearing white uniform just to say together, we are coming to thank God, together we are coming to pour our hearts to the Lord, together we are trusting God to intervene in affairs of our lives, in the affairs of our families, in the affairs of our country Nigeria, most especially as the election is coming.

“We spent time praying and trusting God, that God will grant us peace, God will grant us direction, God will grant us guidance and God will grant Nigeria progress” he stated.

The pastor, who read from Psalm 46, asked adherents of the church to work hard, be prayerful and wait on God for their wishes and petitions to be granted.