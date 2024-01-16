The newly appointed Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, on Tuesday, assumed duties with a pledge to reward outstanding performance.

She was received by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Alh Zubairu Abdullahi, and all other Directors at the headquarters of the Ministry, Abuja.

Walson-Jack implored all members of the management and staff of the Ministry to focus on using education to foster the development of all Nigerian citizens to their full potential in promoting a strong, democratic, egalitarian, prosperous, indivisible, and indissoluble sovereign nation under God.

According to her, inefficiency incompetence, infraction, or dereliction of duty impact the people directly and increase their sufferings.

She disclosed that as the Chief Accounting officer of the Ministry, she would do everything within her power and authority to ensure a reward for outstanding performance.

She said this was to encourage excellence and meritocracy and ensure high levels of staff motivation, adding that a robust performance-driven rewards and recognition system would be established, even before it is implemented service-wide as planned by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

“Our most significant duty is to provide the expertise and administrative framework, act as the engine room, and do all within our competence to support the political leadership, the Honourable Minister of Education. Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN, the Honourable Minister of State, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, and the Federal Government to achieve the mandate of the Ministry for the people of Nigeria, as well as fulfill its international obligations.

“As civil servants, we can impact and transform the lives of the citizens with the immense power of public policy within our grasp in service delivery in this Ministry, we must strive to be responsive and efficient, synonymous with excellent performance,” she said.

Earlier, the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Alh Zubairu Abdullahi, presented handover notes to the new Permanent Secretary.

Abdullahi assured the new Permanent Secretary of the full support of the staff of the Ministry to ensure that she succeeds in her new mandate.

