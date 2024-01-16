The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has asserted that the nation’s educational system must evolve to identify and nurture diverse talents, whether they lie in academic excellence, leadership, the arts, or innovation.

The minister made this assertion as a special guest of honour at the Big Break Moment Africa, Season 2, tagged “Rep Your Campus,” held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Mahmoud also stressed that implementing comprehensive assessment methods and mentorship programs could help unearth hidden potential.

The minister, who was represented by the Director of Finance and Administration, Area Council Services Secretariat, Mrs. Omolola Olanipekun, emphasized the imperativeness of the educational system fostering an environment where the unique abilities of each student are acknowledged and cultivated.

Mahmoud further noted that empowering these talented individuals involves providing them with opportunities for skill development, research projects, and collaborative initiatives.

She said, “A supportive ecosystem that encourages exploration and experimentation is essential to harness the full potential of our future leaders and innovators. Therefore, let us collectively strive to create an educational landscape that not only values academic achievements but also celebrates the multifaceted talents that enrich our society.

“It is my strong conviction that through recognition and empowerment, we pave the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for our students and our nation.”

While commending the organizers for this initiative, the minister, however, pledged the Administration’s commitment to partner with genuine organizations willing to support the creative ability of talented students in Nigeria.

On his part, the Founder of The Big Break Moment Africa, Mr. Tayo Folorunsho, stated that the aim of this program was to provide young and budding talents a platform to showcase their abilities while also creating an avenue for personal and communal growth.

“It also aims to create an environment that nurtures creativity and innovation in over 182 tertiary institutions in Nigeria,” he stressed.

The winner of The Big Break Moment Season 2 went home with a brand new car, Changan CS35 2023 model.

