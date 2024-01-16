The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka has debunked the claim by a section of the media that some hoodlums attacked its vehicle on transit and carted away some of the graduation gowns in the bus, saying the report was not true.

The university in a statement made available by its spokesperson, Mrs Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, on Tuesday evening explained what transpired.

It read, “The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Management wishes to debunk certain online reports claiming that the University was attacked by hoodlums on Monday, January 15, 2024.

“So, for the purpose of clarification, the incident that occurred at the university on the said date had to do with crowd control during the release of academic gowns to graduating students of the School of Postgraduate Studies (SPGS) ahead of their convocation ceremony scheduled for Thursday, January 18.

“And during the incident, some yet-to-be-issued gowns were taken, and the vehicle where the gowns were kept and being distributed from was damaged by some suspected students who may have lost patience of waiting.

“The incident is currently being investigated to ascertain its cause, culpable individuals, level of damage, and to prevent a recurrence.

“So, we appreciate our esteemed stakeholders for their concern, and plead with the general public to disregard wild narratives trailing the incident.”

However, the university at the moment is holding its 54th convocation ceremonies with a total of 17,464 students with first, second, and third degrees as well as diploma and certificate, graduating.

The first degree students are scheduled for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday while the postgraduate students and three eminent Nigerians who will be receiving honorary doctoral degrees are scheduled for Thursday.

