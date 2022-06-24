NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards

Nominees for the sixth edition of the annual NET Honours People’s Choice Awards, one of the world’s most prestigious audience data-based awards, have been announced on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

According to ID Africa, owners of Nigerian Entertainment Today (Netng), this year’s edition features 35 categories, including 15 new voting categories that will give fans more power to choose their favourite celebrities for the awards.

As the world’s number one source for African entertainment and a trusted destination for reports and insights that deepen the knowledge of young people about the continent’s entertainment space, Netng initiated NET Honours to recognise and celebrate Nigerians’ favourite celebrities and public figures who have contributed to shaping the most exciting pop culture topics and events in the year under review.

Multi-award-winning artistes, Wizkid and Simi lead the pack of NET Honours Class of 2022 nominees with four nominations each. Wizkid earned nominations for Most Popular Music Artiste (Male), Most Searched Music Artiste (Male), Most Popular Fandom (Music), and Most Watched Video, while Simi earned nominations for the Most Popular Musician (Female), Most Searched Musician (Female), Most Popular Fandom (Music), and Most Popular Couple, making her the most-nominated artiste for the second time in two seasons after her impressive six nods in 2021.

Davido and Burna Boy, who, like Wizkid, have also maintained an impressive grip on the global music space in the year under review, got three nominations each in the Most Popular Music Artiste (Male), Most Searched Music Artiste (Male); and Most Popular Fandom (Music) categories.

Other notable nominations include Mr Macaroni, Sabinus, Kiekie, Taaooma, and Broda Shaggi, who secured two nominations each for Most Popular Comedian and Most Popular Social Content Creator.

NET Honours, one of the world’s most prestigious verified audience data-based awards, debuted in 2013 as a special recognition award presented to deserving individuals in the Nigerian entertainment industry during the Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NECLive). In 2016, it evolved into NET Honours People’s Choice Awards. Then in 2020, due to the pandemic, the awards went virtual, reaching over 10 million people worldwide.

“NET Honours provides useful data on popular culture trends and the interests of urban youth in Africa. The platform is a valuable source of insights for brands, organisations and governments that are trying to understand young Africans and their digital media consumption habits,” says Femi Falodun, the CEO of Info Digital Africa (ID Africa), owners of Netng, Neusroom, 234Star, and Orin.

NET Honours focuses on recognising achievers in the entertainment industry through a thorough analysis of online audience search, consumer interest, social media interactions and search trends on Netng’s website, social media platforms and other related channels. Data for the awards are based on audience engagement from a database of over 10 million internet users reached across Netng’s website and social media channels between June 2021 and May 2022.





This year, NET Honours has introduced 15 new voting categories for the first time in six years. The new categories are Most Popular DJ, Most Popular Dancer/Video Vixen, Most Popular Music Producer, Breakout Artiste of the Year, Social Content Creator of the Year, Most Popular Video Director (Music Video/Skit), Most Popular Fandom (Music), Most Popular Fandom (BBNaija), Most Popular Celebrity Stylist, Most Popular Designer, Most Popular Photographer, Breakout Actor of the Year, Breakout Actress of the Year, Breakout Artiste of the Year (Male), and Breakout Artiste of the Year (Female).

Online voting for the 15 new categories will commence at 7 pm WAT on thenet.ng/honours, after the unveiling of nominees, and will end by midnight on Tuesday, June 28.

Winners will be announced on Friday, July 1, 2022, on the Netng’s website and social media platforms.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Here’s a full list of nominees for NET Honours Class of 2022:

Most Popular Actors

Aremu Afolayan

Eso Dike Okolocha

Odunlade Adekola

Chimezie Imo

Most Popular Actress

Nancy Isime

Iyabo Ojo

Funke Akindele

Bisola Aiyeola

Taiwo Ajai-Lycett

MOST POPULAR MUSICIAN – (MALE)

Olamide

Wizkid

Burna Boy

Davido

2Baba

MOST POPULAR MUSICIAN – (FEMALE)

Simi

Tiwa Savage

Yemi Alade

Tems

Ayra Starr

MOST POPULAR MEDIA PERSONALITY (MALE)

Uti Nwachukwu

IK Osakioduwa

Ubi Franklin

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

MOST POPULAR MEDIA PERSONALITY (FEMALE)

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi

Toke Makinwa

Kemi Adetiba

Bolanle Olukanni

MOST POPULAR FOREIGN CELEBRITY – (MALE)

Justin Bieber

Lee Min Ho

Drake

A$AP Rocky

Lionel Messi

MOST POPULAR FOREIGN CELEBRITY – (FEMALE)

Cardi B

Kylie Jenner

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna

Kendall Jenner

MOST POPULAR EVENT

Gulder Ultimate Search

Headies

Nigerian Idol

BBNaija

AMVCA

LivespotX Festival

MOST POPULAR COMEDIAN

Mr Macaroni

Basket Mouth

Sabinus

Ikorodu Bois

Taaooma

Broda Shaggi

MOST POPULAR COUPLE

Lateef & Bimpe Adedimeji

Toyin Lawani & Segun Adebayo

Akah & Claire Nnani

Adekunle Gold & Simi

Banky W & Adesua Etomi

MOST POPULAR CELEBRITY (REST OF AFRICA)

Christina Matovu

Shatta Wale

Sarkodie

Angélique Kidjo

Peace Hyde

MOST POPULAR BBNAIJA STAR

Tega

Liquorose

Boma

Angel

White Money

MOST SEARCHED MUSICIAN (MALE)

Olamide

Wizkid

Davido

Burna Boy

MOST SEARCHED MUSICIAN (FEMALE)

Simi

Yemi Alade

Tiwa Savage

Tems

Ayra Starr

MOST SEARCHED ACTOR

Aremu Afolayan

Odunlade Adekola

Dejo Tunfulu

Eso Dike Okolocha

Stan Nze

Akah Nnani

MOST SEARCHED ACTRESS

Funke Akindele

Bimbo Success

Nancy Isime

Iyabo Ojo

Osas Ighodaro

MOST SEARCHED MEDIA PERSONALITY (FEMALE)

Toke Makinwa

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi

Bolanle Olukanni

Nancy Isime

MOST SEARCHED MEDIA PERSONALITY (MALE)

Ubi Franklin

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Uti Nwachukwu

IK Osakioduwa

MOST WATCHED VIDEO

I Feel Sorry For Tega And Her Family – JMK

Why I’m Attracted To Whitemoney – Queen

The Moment Two Over-Excited Fans Grabbed Wizkid’s Leg On Stage

Sound Sultan: The Singer Who Used His Music For Education And Social Commentary

Pere Is An Actor, He Can’t Claim To Love Me And Be Pulling Me Down – Maria

VOTING CATEGORIES

Most Popular DJ

DJ Spinall

DJ Neptune

DJ Jimmy Jatt

DJ Xclusive

DJ Cuppy

DJ Lambo

Most Popular Dancer/Video Vixen

Kaffy

GGB Dance Crew

Pinki Debbie

Tosin Pedro

Stephen Papi Ojo

Poco Lee

Most Popular Music Producer

Rexxie

Pheelz

Don Jazzy

P-Prime

Sarz

Young Jonn

Breakout Social Content Creator of the Year –

Brain Jotter

Layi Wasabi

Remote

Kiriku

Sophy

Eni Adeoluwa

Social Content Creator of the Year –

Sabinus – Mr. Funny

Taaooma

Mr Macaroni

Sydneytalker

KieKie

Brodashaggi

Most Popular Video Director (Music Video/Skit)

Director K

Dammy Twitch

Clarence Peters

TG Omori

Unlimited LA

Edem Victor

Most Popular Fandom (Music)

Starboy FC – Wizkid

30 BG – Davido

Simi Army – Simi

Savage Soldiers – Tiwa Savage

Outsiders – Burna Boy

Most Popular Fandom (BBNaija)

Titans -Tacha

Elites – Erica

Liquolions – Liquorose

Icons – Laycon

Mercenaries – Mercy

Money Gang – Whitemoney

Most Popular Celebrity Stylists

Swanky Jerry

Tiannah Styling

Medlin Boss

Dahmola

The Style Infidel

Most Popular Designers

Veekee James

Xtrabride Lagos

Tubobereni

T-bally

Most Popular Photographer

Amazing Klef

Emmanuel Oyeleke

Kelechi Amadi-Obi

Mofe Bamuyiwa

Henry OJI (bighstudios)

TY Bello

Breakout Actor of the Year –

Eso Dike – The Smart Money Woman

Chibuzor Iheukwumere – The Rishantes

Akah Nnani – Man of God

Titi Kuti (Ade Tigers) – King of Boys: The Return of the King

Breakout Actress of the Year –

Genoveva Umeh – Blood Sisters

Teniola Aladese – Loving Amanda

Segilola Ogidan – A Naija Christmas

Ego Nwosu – Fine Wine

Breakout Artiste of the Year (Male)

Bnxn

Lojay

Victony

Portable

Asake

Breakout Artiste of the Year (Female)