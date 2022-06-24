NET Honours: Wizkid, Simi lead pack of nominees for 6th People’s Choice Awards

Nominees for the sixth edition of the annual NET Honours People’s Choice Awards, one of the world’s most prestigious audience data-based awards, have been announced on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
According to ID Africa, owners of Nigerian Entertainment Today (Netng), this year’s edition features 35 categories, including 15 new voting categories that will give fans more power to choose their favourite celebrities for the awards.
As the world’s number one source for African entertainment and a trusted destination for reports and insights that deepen the knowledge of young people about the continent’s entertainment space, Netng initiated NET Honours to recognise and celebrate Nigerians’ favourite celebrities and public figures who have contributed to shaping the most exciting pop culture topics and events in the year under review.
Multi-award-winning artistes, Wizkid and Simi lead the pack of NET Honours Class of 2022 nominees with four nominations each. Wizkid earned nominations for Most Popular Music Artiste (Male), Most Searched Music Artiste (Male), Most Popular Fandom (Music), and Most Watched Video, while Simi earned nominations for the Most Popular Musician (Female), Most Searched Musician (Female), Most Popular Fandom (Music), and Most Popular Couple, making her the most-nominated artiste for the second time in two seasons after her impressive six nods in 2021.
Davido and Burna Boy, who, like Wizkid, have also maintained an impressive grip on the global music space in the year under review, got three nominations each in the Most Popular Music Artiste (Male), Most Searched Music Artiste (Male); and Most Popular Fandom (Music) categories.
Other notable nominations include Mr Macaroni, Sabinus, Kiekie, Taaooma, and Broda Shaggi, who secured two nominations each for Most Popular Comedian and Most Popular Social Content Creator.
NET Honours, one of the world’s most prestigious verified audience data-based awards, debuted in 2013 as a special recognition award presented to deserving individuals in the Nigerian entertainment industry during the Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NECLive). In 2016, it evolved into NET Honours People’s Choice Awards. Then in 2020, due to the pandemic, the awards went virtual, reaching over 10 million people worldwide.
“NET Honours provides useful data on popular culture trends and the interests of urban youth in Africa. The platform is a valuable source of insights for brands, organisations and governments that are trying to understand young Africans and their digital media consumption habits,” says Femi Falodun, the CEO of Info Digital Africa (ID Africa), owners of Netng, Neusroom, 234Star, and Orin.
NET Honours focuses on recognising achievers in the entertainment industry through a thorough analysis of online audience search, consumer interest, social media interactions and search trends on Netng’s website, social media platforms and other related channels. Data for the awards are based on audience engagement from a database of over 10 million internet users reached across Netng’s website and social media channels between June 2021 and May 2022.
This year, NET Honours has introduced 15 new voting categories for the first time in six years. The new categories are Most Popular DJ, Most Popular Dancer/Video Vixen, Most Popular Music Producer, Breakout Artiste of the Year, Social Content Creator of the Year, Most Popular Video Director (Music Video/Skit), Most Popular Fandom (Music), Most Popular Fandom (BBNaija), Most Popular Celebrity Stylist, Most Popular Designer, Most Popular Photographer, Breakout Actor of the Year, Breakout Actress of the Year, Breakout Artiste of the Year (Male), and Breakout Artiste of the Year (Female).
Online voting for the 15 new categories will commence at 7 pm WAT on thenet.ng/honours, after the unveiling of nominees, and will end by midnight on Tuesday, June 28.
Winners will be announced on Friday, July 1, 2022, on the Netng’s website and social media platforms.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike
- Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days
- Hoodlums Attack Lagos Governor’s Press Crew Bus In Tinubu’s Convoy, Two Injured
- [BREAKING] #EkitiDecides2022: INEC Declares APC’s Biodun Oyebanji Winner Of Guber Poll
- Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira
- 2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP
Here’s a full list of nominees for NET Honours Class of 2022:
- Most Popular Actors
- Aremu Afolayan
- Eso Dike Okolocha
- Odunlade Adekola
- Chimezie Imo
-
Most Popular Actress
- Nancy Isime
- Iyabo Ojo
- Funke Akindele
- Bisola Aiyeola
- Taiwo Ajai-Lycett
-
MOST POPULAR MUSICIAN – (MALE)
- Olamide
- Wizkid
- Burna Boy
- Davido
- 2Baba
-
MOST POPULAR MUSICIAN – (FEMALE)
- Simi
- Tiwa Savage
- Yemi Alade
- Tems
- Ayra Starr
-
MOST POPULAR MEDIA PERSONALITY (MALE)
- Uti Nwachukwu
- IK Osakioduwa
- Ubi Franklin
- Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
-
MOST POPULAR MEDIA PERSONALITY (FEMALE)
- Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi
- Toke Makinwa
- Kemi Adetiba
- Bolanle Olukanni
-
MOST POPULAR FOREIGN CELEBRITY – (MALE)
- Justin Bieber
- Lee Min Ho
- Drake
- A$AP Rocky
- Lionel Messi
-
MOST POPULAR FOREIGN CELEBRITY – (FEMALE)
- Cardi B
- Kylie Jenner
- Nicki Minaj
- Rihanna
- Kendall Jenner
-
MOST POPULAR EVENT
- Gulder Ultimate Search
- Headies
- Nigerian Idol
- BBNaija
- AMVCA
- LivespotX Festival
-
MOST POPULAR COMEDIAN
- Mr Macaroni
- Basket Mouth
- Sabinus
- Ikorodu Bois
- Taaooma
- Broda Shaggi
-
MOST POPULAR COUPLE
- Lateef & Bimpe Adedimeji
- Toyin Lawani & Segun Adebayo
- Akah & Claire Nnani
- Adekunle Gold & Simi
- Banky W & Adesua Etomi
-
MOST POPULAR CELEBRITY (REST OF AFRICA)
- Christina Matovu
- Shatta Wale
- Sarkodie
- Angélique Kidjo
- Peace Hyde
-
MOST POPULAR BBNAIJA STAR
- Tega
- Liquorose
- Boma
- Angel
- White Money
-
MOST SEARCHED MUSICIAN (MALE)
- Olamide
- Wizkid
- Davido
- Burna Boy
-
MOST SEARCHED MUSICIAN (FEMALE)
- Simi
- Yemi Alade
- Tiwa Savage
- Tems
- Ayra Starr
-
MOST SEARCHED ACTOR
- Aremu Afolayan
- Odunlade Adekola
- Dejo Tunfulu
- Eso Dike Okolocha
- Stan Nze
- Akah Nnani
-
MOST SEARCHED ACTRESS
- Funke Akindele
- Bimbo Success
- Nancy Isime
- Iyabo Ojo
- Osas Ighodaro
-
MOST SEARCHED MEDIA PERSONALITY (FEMALE)
- Toke Makinwa
- Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi
- Bolanle Olukanni
- Nancy Isime
-
MOST SEARCHED MEDIA PERSONALITY (MALE)
- Ubi Franklin
- Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
- Uti Nwachukwu
- IK Osakioduwa
-
MOST WATCHED VIDEO
- I Feel Sorry For Tega And Her Family – JMK
- Why I’m Attracted To Whitemoney – Queen
- The Moment Two Over-Excited Fans Grabbed Wizkid’s Leg On Stage
- Sound Sultan: The Singer Who Used His Music For Education And Social Commentary
- Pere Is An Actor, He Can’t Claim To Love Me And Be Pulling Me Down – Maria
VOTING CATEGORIES
-
Most Popular DJ
- DJ Spinall
- DJ Neptune
- DJ Jimmy Jatt
- DJ Xclusive
- DJ Cuppy
- DJ Lambo
-
Most Popular Dancer/Video Vixen
- Kaffy
- GGB Dance Crew
- Pinki Debbie
- Tosin Pedro
- Stephen Papi Ojo
- Poco Lee
-
Most Popular Music Producer
- Rexxie
- Pheelz
- Don Jazzy
- P-Prime
- Sarz
- Young Jonn
-
Breakout Social Content Creator of the Year –
- Brain Jotter
- Layi Wasabi
- Remote
- Kiriku
- Sophy
- Eni Adeoluwa
-
Social Content Creator of the Year –
- Sabinus – Mr. Funny
- Taaooma
- Mr Macaroni
- Sydneytalker
- KieKie
- Brodashaggi
-
Most Popular Video Director (Music Video/Skit)
- Director K
- Dammy Twitch
- Clarence Peters
- TG Omori
- Unlimited LA
- Edem Victor
-
Most Popular Fandom (Music)
- Starboy FC – Wizkid
- 30 BG – Davido
- Simi Army – Simi
- Savage Soldiers – Tiwa Savage
- Outsiders – Burna Boy
-
Most Popular Fandom (BBNaija)
- Titans -Tacha
- Elites – Erica
- Liquolions – Liquorose
- Icons – Laycon
- Mercenaries – Mercy
- Money Gang – Whitemoney
-
Most Popular Celebrity Stylists
- Swanky Jerry
- Tiannah Styling
- Medlin Boss
- Dahmola
- The Style Infidel
-
Most Popular Designers
- Veekee James
- Xtrabride Lagos
- Tubobereni
- T-bally
-
Most Popular Photographer
- Amazing Klef
- Emmanuel Oyeleke
- Kelechi Amadi-Obi
- Mofe Bamuyiwa
- Henry OJI (bighstudios)
- TY Bello
-
Breakout Actor of the Year –
- Eso Dike – The Smart Money Woman
- Chibuzor Iheukwumere – The Rishantes
- Akah Nnani – Man of God
- Titi Kuti (Ade Tigers) – King of Boys: The Return of the King
-
Breakout Actress of the Year –
- Genoveva Umeh – Blood Sisters
- Teniola Aladese – Loving Amanda
- Segilola Ogidan – A Naija Christmas
- Ego Nwosu – Fine Wine
-
Breakout Artiste of the Year (Male)
- Bnxn
- Lojay
- Victony
- Portable
- Asake
-
Breakout Artiste of the Year (Female)
- Fave
- Ayra Starr
- Adeyinka Alaseyori
- Lade (Omolade Oyetundun)
- Ugoccie