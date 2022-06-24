Hijab: MMWG, IWF, NASFAT hail S/Court verdict

THE Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has described the Supreme Court verdict on the use of hijab in Lagos State schools as a landmark ruling that would restore sanity, peace and progress in Nigeria’s education system.

In a statement by its national coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the MMWG stated that any order, tradition or culture that was contradictory to the provision of the constitution was null and void.

According to the group, the court judgment has shown that it is unconstitutional to base antagonism of use of hijab in public schools on the culture and tradition of any faith or original owners of schools.

The group commended the Justices of the Supreme Court for standing for the rule of law and protecting the sanctity of the judicial system which forbids discrimination and intimidation of anyone on the basis of religious practice.

It commended the Lagos State branch of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) for handling the matter with maturity since 2015.

In the same vein, the Islamic Welfare Foundation (IWF) described the Supreme Court judgment on hijab as a breakthrough for the Muslim ummah.

The foundation, in a statement by its national coordinator, Dr Hassan Kalejaiye and general secretary, Dr Abdulkareem Oloyede, felicitated the Muslim ummah in Lagos State, South-West and Nigeria in general.

It particularly commended the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muslim Ummah of South-West Nigeria (MUSWEN), MSSN, Lagos Area Unit, Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Muslims Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) and the entire Muslim ummah in the country for their drive and support.

The foundation said: “IWF prays that Allah continues to reward everyone who contributed in one way or the other to set the female Muslim students free from the shackles of oppression, discrimination, intimidation, harassment and assault.”





Also, the Chief Missioner of the Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, congratulated the entire Muslim women and “other ladies of faith” on the “well-deserved victory” at the Supreme Court.

In a statement, Onike said: “Some of the takeaways from the ruling are that Muslims will always seek refuge under the state’s recognised judicial platform by going to court whenever their rights are trampled upon. It has also reinforced the belief that the court remains a bastion of hope for Nigerian Muslims.

The NASFAT spiritual head, however, admonished Muslims to be magnanimous in victory and ensure that there is no form of abuse of “this God’s support and vindication.”

He also called on the leadership of government agencies and educational institutions at all levels to respect the right of Muslims to worship, including allowing workers and students alike to observe the Friday Juma’at prayer at the stipulated time.

He prayed for the MSSN leadership, the team of lawyers, including the deceased lead lawyer, Chief Gani Adetola-Kaseem, SAN, “and the entire Islamic workers and enthusiasts who worked tirelessly for this victory; may Allah add their efforts to their scale of good deeds on the day of judgment.”