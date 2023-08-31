The Health Policy Commission of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) held a webinar with the theme “Attracting Funding for The Nigerian Health Sector: A Guide for Investors, Promoters, and Analysts Outlining the Opportunity, Financing Options, and Challenges.”

In her remarks, the steering committee member of the NESG Health Policy Commission, Dr. Tinuola Akinbolagbe, stated that the discourse will be based on innovative measures and rising healthcare demands and will aim to identify homegrown solutions that encourage ownership and promote sustainability.

Dr Akinbolagbe further revealed that the paper also discusses significant business opportunities and financing opportunities available and proposes ways to mitigate challenges faced regarding healthcare financing.

While setting the context for the discussions, a member of NESG’s HPC and co-author of the paper, Dr Obinna Nnewuihe, stated that Healthcare is highly complex, and at the heart of healthcare and thriving outcomes is the availability of sufficient funding for Healthcare.

He noted that some countries, such as the United Kingdom, make use of tax-based finance mechanisms while others, such as the USA, make use of private insurance mechanisms, and that the paper aims to identify the challenges and opportunities in financing Healthcare and the steps to go from challenging to leveraging such opportunities.

“Lots of opportunities exist in Healthcare considering the strong, young, and growing population. There is consistent demand in Nigeria, but the sector is highly regulated worldwide, and the government has a huge role to play in accessing capital and ensuring regulation that ensures the sector’s development,” Dr Nnewuihe stated.

While launching the paper, the Thematic Lead, Health as a Business, thematic group of the Health Policy Commission of the NESG, Dr Ola Brown, said that the healthcare industry globally has attracted more investors regardless of location.

She noted that Healthcare is counter-cyclical; the sector remains stable during economic downturns as people prioritise health and continually resist economic shocks and inflation, thus offering stability that potentially attracts investors.

Dr. Brown noted the opportunities inherent in the healthcare sector, including a growing population, an expanding middle class, and a rising demand for Healthcare.

“Africa’s rapid internet and mobile growth, among the world’s fastest, present investment opportunities. While challenges like limited infrastructure and healthcare access exist, they also create avenues for attractive returns on investment.

She stated that the AfCFTA will also increase intra-regional trade, local medicine production, and employment opportunities.





Dr Brown also noted the types of healthcare financing available, including debt financings such as bank loans, development finance institutions (DFI’s), trade credits, bonds, microfinance institutions, equity financing, and grant funding, and the challenges the sector faces, including a fragmented healthcare industry, limited research and development, limited expertise and talent, and a lack of medical manufacturing hubs.

During the panel session, Dr Richardson Ajayi, an HPC steering committee member, said there is a need to focus on an environment that attracts favourable investment.

He noted that the forces affecting profitability work against the industry as there is insufficient money driving healthcare growth.

Dr Ajayi reiterated that 70% of healthcare provision is from the private sector, signifying the need for the space to be better organised through regulations and scalability, ensuring that healthcare users have an effective means to pay for services.

In his remarks, Dr Uyi Ima-Edomwonyi, HPC member and co-author of the paper, said that Nigeria can harness the opportunities in the digital health space through intelligent investments that target pools of hospitals where people with low incomes can assess services digitally.

He noted the need for the government to grant opportunities to health tech practitioners and allow them to aggregate with health communities.

A member of the Health Policy Commission, Dr. Olayemi Dawodu, said that research and development in Nigeria’s healthcare sector need to be better coordinated.

She reiterated the need for funds and expertise focused on mentorship and capacity building to encourage innovation. Speaking in the same vein, another HPC member, Dr Ayodele Benson-Cole, said that the issues around patient capital are essential for the development of the private sector healthcare space.

He noted the importance of collaboration between the government and the private sector to increase productivity, noting that the private sector can help harness the human capital that abounds in Nigeria to deliver better services to the people.

In her closing remarks, the Facilitator of the NESG Health Policy Commission, Dr Mories Atoki, stated that the paper has helped in understanding the opportunities within the health sector and the Nigerian consumer market and provided Insights into ways of mitigating existing challenges to fundraising in the health sector.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…