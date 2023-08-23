The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has urged electricity customers to update their prepaid meters before the November 2024 deadline.

This was even as it said the process is “easy and free.”

The Commission stated this in an announcement on its social media handle, stressing that customers who fail to do so before the deadline may be unable to recharge their meters.

It said the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) will commence issuance of two free Key Change Tokens (KCTs), which will be used to update prepaid meters,

” If you have a prepaid meter, it may be time for an update. From November 2024, you may not be able to recharge your meter.

“However, updating is easy and free. DisCos shall commence issuance of 2 free Key Change Tokens (KCTs) which will update your meter.”

It noted that the update will not affect the units or make meters run faster than usual.

DisCos announced an upgrade for its Standard Transfer Specification (STS) prepaid meters in July to enhance efficiency and align with global standards.

According to them, the upgrade, referred to as Token Identification (TID) Rollover, aims to ensure the seamless operation of prepaid meters while maintaining customer satisfaction.

They explained that the KCT serves as a special ‘reset’ token crucial for completing the meter upgrade process.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE