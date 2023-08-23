There was panic in Tinumola area of Osogbo, the capital of Osun State on Wednesday when a tenant reported to be an officer of the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS) allegedly stabbed his caretaker, Omosola Oladele after an argument over payment of an electricity bill.

The crisis ensued on Tuesday night when fellow neighbours reported the DSS officer who was simply identified as Tifase to the caretaker about his nonchalant attitude to bills in the house.

According to the eyewitnesses who spoke with NIGERIAN TRIBUNE, the DSS officer stabbed the caretaker with a dagger after he asked him about payment of an electricity bill.

The 60-year-old caretaker, Oladele narrated to NIGERIAN TRIBUNE on hospital bed that “One of the tenants of the storey building reported to me that NEPA people came to cut light because they’ve paid the current electricity. She said that only two people, Tifase and one other person, have not paid.

“NEPA would have disconnected the light if people didn’t intervene but he angrily told me ‘they should cut it’. One of the eyewitnesses told him he should apologise for the utterance but instead, he went inside and came out with a dagger and stabbed me.”

While narrating the incident, one of the eyewitnesses, Comrade Morounkola Tosin, said that the issue started on the 16th of August when the occupants of the house needed to pay electricity bills.

“Some people have volunteered to pay the electricity bills but what they are asking for was a refund before he came out with a dagger to stab Mr Oladele.

“We rushed Mr Oladele to hospital and I went to report the case to Dada Estate Police Station. Before I came back from the police station I met some DS’s operatives who said they cannot hand him over to the police because he is their operative.”

Confirming the incident, the Osun State Commissioner for Police, Kehinde Longe spoke with NIGERIAN TRIBUNE reporter on a phone call and said that he was yet to be briefed about the incident at the time of the call.

