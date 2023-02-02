Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) says it has agreed with the Ekiti State government on a two-week deadline to submit a technical report on the proposed “Knowledge and Technology” Free Trade Zone (FTZ).

This was stated in a statement issued recently by Dr Martins Odeh, Head of Corporate Communications, NEPZA.

Odeh said that the proposed Knowledge and Technology Free Trade Zone is to be established in Ado Ekiti.

“The parties agreed on February 7, 2023 deadline for submission of the report after the Managing Director/CEO of NEPZA, Professor Adesoji Adesugba, inspected the site and other associated infrastructure on Thursday in Ado Ekiti,” he said.

According to the statement, Prof. Adesugba, during a session with governor Abiodun Oyebanji after the inspection, said the Zone would be used to revolutionise Ekiti State.

The NEPZA boss explained that the state had the required background to venture into the specialised ecosystem.

Adesugba added that the state appeared determined to harness its people with high academic and technological endowment for profitability.

He assured of NEPZA’s preparedness to assist the state to achieve its goal of developing the first knowledge and virtual-based Free Zone in Africa.

“NEPZA is now very dynamic and innovative in the way and manner it encourages the establishment of free zones in the country.

“This is a deliberate move by the Federal Government to help boost trade and investments across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Governor and I have, therefore, agreed to give a two-week deadline for the submission of the Technical Report after a more detailed inspection is carried out by NEPZA officials in collaboration with other technical partners.

“Precisely, we shall be looking to have this report on February 7 for onward transmission for presidential declaration,” Adesugba said.

On his part, the governor expressed delight at the visit of the NEPZA team to evaluate the capacity of the state to own and manage a Free Zone.

Oyebanji explained that the visit was a follow-up to his courtesy call on the Managing Director of the authority where he sought support and guidance in setting up the Knowledge and Technology Free Zone.

“We have campaigned on a mantra of shared prosperity so that we will be less dependent on sharing from the monthly federation account.

“It is our goal to drive development in the state either with or without the federation allocation account.

“My exposure to the Lekki Free Trade Zone corridor is an eye opener and we shall fulfil all the technical requirements to ensure we scale through the various stages of approvals,” the governor said.

He said that the zone, when established, would attract wealth and prosperity to the state.

