THE Managing Director of Anambra State Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA), Dr Simeon Onyemaechi says the agency will not hesitate to sanction any implementing medical facility that defaults in the discharge of its duties in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Awka, on Monday, Dr Onyemaechi noted that the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo is very passionate about the health needs of Anambra residents and as such ASHIA would sanction any of their health facilities that fail to efficiently attend to their enrollees.

The ASHIA boss commended the governor for the recent recruitment of over 300 health personnel in the state to enhance the state’s health sector, describing it as a step in the right direction.

According to Dr Onyemaechi, Governor Soludo has provided the enabling environment which has made the agency a reference point in terms of health insurance scheme in Nigeria. He urged politicians and other members of the elite to use their adoption model system to register more people, especially the poor and vulnerable, into the scheme for them to avoid out-of-pocket expenses.