NEMA engages stakeholders in Ekiti on flood mitigation, prevention

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and relevant stakeholders in disaster management, on Thursday, brainstormed on plans to mitigate the flooding predicted for Ekiti and its environs by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET).

The NEMA head of operations for Ekiti, Ondo and Osun states, Kadiri Olarewaju, who spoke at the engagement with critical stakeholders in disaster risk management organised by the agency said the forecast by NiMET and other agencies had predicted Ekiti to be among the states expected to experience flooding based on increased volume of rainfall.

Sleeping at the event tagged, ‘Duties, Functions and Responsibilities in Disasters Management ‘ Olarenwaju noted that the forum was to improve community awareness and enhance stakeholder response.

He noted that most local government areas in Ekiti State were flood-prone with high risks due to sessional rainfall.

According to him, ”Every one of us here has witnessed the recent floods in Nigeria, which claimed lives, displaced thousands of people as well as destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

”It caused widespread ecological dislocation, therefore, it has become necessary for communities, individuals and authorities to take proactive measures.

”We need to believe that prevention is better and cheaper than cure, as well as consider climate change issues more seriously.”

He explained that unsustainable development practices, poorly managed urbanization, ecosystem degradation and poverty were the main drivers of vulnerability that threatens human life.

Olarewaju stressed that the integration of policy and practices for climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction would genuinely assist rational decision-making and good use of resources.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment in the state, Ayodele Adeyanju, assured NEMA of government readiness and support towards mitigating against disaster, calling for increased sensitisation and capacity building of persons in the flood-impacted communities.

The General Manager, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Jide Borode, described NEMA as an important partner in the handling of disaster issues in the state.

Stakeholders at the meeting included the Federal Fire Services, the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Red Cross, Federal Road Safety Corp, National Orientation Agency, National Environmental Standard and Regulatory Agency(NESREA), Ministry of Health, and residents of the flood-prone communities.





