NEMA distributes relief materials to flood victims in Kebbi

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Wednesday, distributed relief materials to victims of flood disaster in some major communities of Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi.

Distributing the items, the Director-General of NEMA, AVM Mohammed Muhammad, said the Federal Government approved the distribution of the materials.

Muhammad, who was represented by the Head of Planning, Research and Forecasting Unit, NEMA Sokoto Operations Office, Tukur Abubakar said the relief materials consist of foodstuff, building materials and other household items.

He said the items distributed he said are: 349 bags of beans, 349 bags each of rice and guinea corn, 36 kegs of vegetable oil, 58 cartons of seasoning, 29 cartons of tin tomatoes and 18 bags of salt.

ALSO READ: US salutes Edo people on success of governorship election

Others, he said, are 698 pieces each of mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets and wax prints, 600 bags of cement, 600 bundles of roofing sheets, 70 bags of nails and 140 packets of zinc nails.

Earlier, Rep. Bello Kaoje (APC, Bagudo/Suru), commended NEMA for the timely intervention to alleviate the suffering of the affected victims.

Also speaking, the Chairman of SEMA, Alhaji Sani Dododo, attributed this year’s flooding in the state to high rainfall, which led to the discharge of water from Goronyo dam in Sokoto state and Bakolori dam in Zamfara.

Dododo said that the flood resulted in the death of many people and destruction of farmlands and houses in communities along Rima River.

He appealed to the federal government, NGOs and individuals to assist the flood victims.

(NAN)

