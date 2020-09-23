US salutes Edo people on success of governorship election

The United States on Wednesday described last weekend’s Edo State governorship election as credible just as it congratulated the people of the state for making the election peaceful.

This is contained in a statement issued by the US Mission in Nigeria and posted on its social media handles.

The statement reads:

“Congratulations to the people of Edo State on a credible and peaceful governorship election.

We thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian security services on the positive role they played in the election and commend their work in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

We recognise the critical role that Governor Godwin Obaseki and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu played in promoting peace. We also thank our civil society partners for their invaluable work in upholding democracy and accountability in this election.

The United States remains concerned with reports of some violence that did emerge during the election, and by reports of vote-buying and intimidation of both voters and civil society domestic observers.

We will continue to encourage all stakeholders, including INEC, political parties, and the security services, to improve the electoral process in the upcoming Ondo State governorship election.

“As a democratic partner of Nigeria, the United States remains committed to working together to achieve our mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both our countries”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’ll remain impartial in tackling Boko Haram, banditry ― Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai has stressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to carry out its duties of tackling insurgency, banditry, criminalities and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country without partiality.

Kwara presents appointment letters to seven traditional rulers

Kwara State Government has presented letters of appointment to seven newly appointed third class and fourth class traditional rulers.

The official presentation followed the approval by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq after the ratification of same by the Kwara State Council of Chiefs.

Edo governorship election