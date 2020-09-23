Ondo election: Suspected thugs attack Ajayi’s campaign secretariat

Suspected political thugs on Tuesday night invaded the campaign office of the deputy governor of Ondo State and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Hon Agboola Ajayi, destroying billboards and other valuables at the premises.

A security guard at the campaign office, Mr Gbenga Olayoriju, explained that the suspects, numbering five, came in a branded vehicle, shooting sporadically into the air immediately they came down from the vehicle.

Olayoriju said the hoodlums used the gun butts to destroy the billboard in front of the campaign office at the Ilesha garage and threatened to kill him and his colleague if they make any attempt to stop them from carrying out their actions.

Speaking on the development, the Director-General of the Campaign of Agbo/Gboye Campaign Organization, Dr Kola Ademujimi who confirmed the incident said attacks on campaign offices of the candidate have become worrisome in recent time.

Ademujimi also alleged that some said political thugs attacked ZLP members in Idanre during the campaign on Tuesday.

“They destroyed chairs, tables and inflicted injuries on our supporters at their ward meeting in Ile-Oluji yesterday.

“They also destroyed Agboola Ajayi’s ‘s billboards at our campaign office in Akure. They destroyed our flags and posters in Idanre during a campaign tour of Idanre yesterday.

“They attacked leaders of another party during their local government meeting in Owo yesterday. I think they are out to cause mayhem even before the October governorship election in Ondo State.”

Ademujimi called on security agencies to live up to their expectations before the opposition parties are forced to act in self-defence.

