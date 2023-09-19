Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has commended President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed as Special Adviser, Political Matters in the Office of Vice President, Alhaji Kashim Shettima.

While welcoming this development, the Forum congratulated Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed on this appointment.

A statement signed by the Director General of NEF Professor Doknan Sheni said the Forum sees the appointment as a signal of the willingness of the administration of President Bola Tinubu to tap into competencies and experiences of Nigerians.

“The forum hopes that the Presidency will fully utilize the extensive experiences of Dr. Baba-Ahmed in administration and governance for the betterment of the country,” the statement said.

